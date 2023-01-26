3 RCB players who can be the IPL 2023 MVP

It was another solid performance from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 after they made the playoffs, but just like in previous seasons, they couldn't quite crack the code on how to go the full distance.

However, they did have many impactful performances from their players, with Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga's contributions the most notable.

IPL 2022 was a tournament Jos Buttler well and truly dominated and it showed as he won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award by quite a margin. However, the odds of an RCB player winning the same award isn't too bad either, with Harshal Patel winning it the season before.

On that note, let's now take a look at three RCB players who could win the MVP award in the 2023 edition of the competition.

#3 Harshal Patel

The wicket-taking exploits of Harshal Patel helped him win the MVP award in IPL 2021, defying the expectations of many. While he wasn't able to replicate the same form in IPL 2022, he remains a strong contender to win the award owing to his wicket-taking ability.

While Jos Buttler absolutely blew the competition away with his form last season, it wasn't a bad campaign for Harshal, by any means. He picked up 19 wickets in 15 games. While it was significantly less than his 32 in IPL 2021, he still picked up a decent haul of MVP points.

It might be too much to ask for Patel to produce another 30+wicket season, with many of his variations already unmasked to the batters. However, the fact that he's a strike bowler and his ability to hit some lusty blows with the bat makes him a decent option to win the MVP award.

#2 Will Jacks

A player who's currently lighting up the SAT20, Will Jacks is one of the most exciting players in the world right now, and looking at him play, you wouldn't guess that he's a part of England's Test setup as well.

A very smart signing from RCB given the doubts surrounding Maxwell's recovery, Jacks has everything it takes to win an MVP award, provided he gets sufficient game-time. He is a bonafide boundary-hitter and a fearsome striker of the ball.

In a league (SAT20) that has the likes of Jos Buttler, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen, Jacks has scored the most sixes by a mile. He has scored a whopping 270 runs in seven games at a phenomenal strike rate of 201.49!

Did I also mention he's a terrific fielder and a solid off-spinner? While his batting will be put to test on slower Indian surfaces, there's no doubt that Jacks is an all-rounder who has an X-Factor about him. While his game time is entirely dependent on Maxwell's fitness, he should shine if given a long run.

On the flip side, if Maxwell is declared fit, he should definitely be in the running for the MVP award as well.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga

RCB's highest-ranked player on the MVP list in IPL 2022, Wanindu Hasaranga was arguably their best player last season. The Sri Lankan all-rounder filled the void left by Yuzvendra Chahal with aplomb, picking up 26 wickets in only 16 matches.

While he didn't exhibit it last season, Hasaranga is also a capable batter who can find the fence quite easily. If he does get an opportunity to shine with the bat, you would expect him to pick up some MVP points through that avenue as well.

Hasaranga is also a miserly bowler who keeps things tight and bowls plenty of dot balls in addition to picking up wickets and is also a livewire on the field. He finished sixth on the MVP list last season, and I wouldn't be surprised if he finishes higher or even goes all the way and wins it in IPL 2023.

