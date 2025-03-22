3 RCB players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in KKR ft. Phil Salt

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off in Kolkata today. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The IPL has evolved significantly over the past several seasons. Over the years, the mega auctions have featured numerous players representing several franchises, and the prospect of a player reshuffle has always been exciting for fans.

Three players in the current RCB squad have played for KKR in the past. Here is a look at three such players:

#1 Phil Salt

The English opener is an aggressive batter at the top of the order. He excels in the shortest format and has tasted success in the past in the IPL.

He was an integral part of the KKR squad that won the coveted IPL trophy in 2024. In 12 innings, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 435 runs at an average of 39.55. His strike rate of 182.01 was astounding. He was one of the architects in KKR's triumph during IPL 2024.

KKR's loss has been RCB's gain as Salt will play for RCB in IPL 2025. The flat batting pitches in Bengaluru are likely to suit Salt's style of batting and he will be a key player for RCB in IPL 2025.

Salt will look to replicate his success at the top of the order for RCB and get them off to aggressive starts during the powerplay overs.

#2 Rasikh Salam Dar

The pacer played a solitary game for Mumbai Indians in 2019 and thereafter represented KKR in 2022. He played two matches for KKR in 2022 and bowled four wicketless overs.

The pacer was picked up by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and made an impact. He took nine wickets, including two three-wicket hauls against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

The 24-year-old pacer has an impressive record in T20s and was picked up by RCB during the IPL 2025 auction.

Bowling has always been the Achilles Heal for RCB and Rashikh Salam will look to make his performances count for RCB in IPL 2025.

#3 Suyash Sharma

The leg-spinner had an impressive debut season in IPL in 2023. He represented KKR and picked up 10 wickets at an average of 32.10. He had an impressive economy rate of 8.23.

Sharma had some of the best players in his spinning web during IPL 2023, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Faf du Plessis. He was one of the bright spots for KKR in IPL 2023.

He played only two matches for KKR in IPL 2024 and conceded 51 runs in the four wicketless overs he bowled.

He was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and was acquired by RCB during the auction.

Sharma is expected to be the lead spinner for RCB and will look to make his mark in IPL 2025.

