3 RCB players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction ft. Liam Livingstone

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had their best-ever campaign in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajat Patidar and Co. finally broke the long-standing hoodoo, with RCB claiming their maiden trophy with a memorable win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

Most of RCB's players made valuable contributions over the course of the tournament. It was a concerted team effort, with both runs and wickets being spread across a stable core unit.

But even the Royal Challengers have scope for improvement ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. A few small changes could be on the cards for them to secure better backups and an even stronger playing XII.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025 (including replacements): Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mayank Agarwal, Blessing Muzarabani (temp), Tim Seifert (temp).

On that note, here are three RCB players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

#3 Lungi Ngidi

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Lungi Ngidi featured in a couple of matches for RCB in IPL 2025 and did fairly well. He used his deceptive slower ball and ability to hit hard lengths to great effect, performing the role of backup pacer to perfection.

However, Bengaluru might just have better options on the market. Ngidi's T20 form has been suspect on the whole, and he might not be able to give them anything on true batting tracks. Moving towards a younger fast bowler who can contribute across phases would be high on the franchise's agenda.

#2 Liam Livingstone

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Liam Livingstone has been in decent batting form during the ongoing Hundred, but RCB might still want to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The all-rounder didn't contribute much in the previous campaign, although he did have a couple of memorable moments. The ₹8.75 crore currently spent on him could be used elsewhere.

The Royal Challengers have more than one reason to release Livingstone. He isn't guaranteed to be a starter for the side, with Tim David taking to a role up the order and being in scintillating form in 2025. Romario Shepherd could play as the finisher and fast-bowling all-rounder, with Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt taking up the other two overseas slots.

Spending nearly ₹9 crore on a backup might not be a wise idea for RCB, although they would be smart to try and secure Livingstone at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction if possible.

#1 Rasikh Salam

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Rasikh Salam was one of the bigger fast-bowling signings at the IPL 2025 auction. The uncapped pacer was bought for ₹6 crore by RCB, but didn't feature much over the course of the competition. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal were ahead of him in the Indian fast-bowling pecking order at the franchise.

Rasikh might not go for such a price in the mini-auction, and Bengaluru might be tempted to get him back at a cheaper price. As mentioned earlier, having a backup on an expensive contract isn't an ideal situation for any franchise. There's also the question of whether the 25-year-old is a reliable T20 bowler, having been expensive in recent times.

