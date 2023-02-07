3 reasons why Aaron Finch is underrated

Australia's only T20 World Cup-winning captain, Aaron Finch, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, February 7, ending a career that spanned more than 12 years.

Having retired from ODI cricket before the T20 World Cup 2022 last year, Finch had said that he would reassess his future post the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. Now, just a few days after the conclusion of the BBL, Finch has stated that he feels that it is the right time to move on.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus One of the greats in his own right.



Aaron Finch's legacy on the Australian Men's Cricket Team will live on forever! One of the greats in his own right. Aaron Finch's legacy on the Australian Men's Cricket Team will live on forever! https://t.co/23bvcE4e4i

Despite being a regular feature of Australia's white-ball squads for the last decade or so, Finch is not counted among the stalwarts of the modern-day game.

Here, we look at three reasons why Finch is underrated and not given the credit that he deserves.

#1 Led Australia at a difficult time and delivered a World Cup

Finch deliver a T20 World Cup Title, something which had eluded Australia

Aaron Finch was appointed as the captain of Australia's white-ball sides in the aftermath of the Sandpaper scandal, which shook Australian cricket. The integrity of the game in Australia was questioned and the team required a respected person to take over the reins. That was when Finch stood up and took responsibility, being at the helm of things and helping Australia earn back the love of the fans.

He was also central to Australia's T20 development, leading the team to its maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021. For all of Australia's dominance, the illustrious trophy had eluded them and the jinx was finally broken by Finch and Co.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns T20 World Cup winning captain, highest individual score in T20I, 19 hundreds with more than 8000 runs including 507 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup for Australia.



Thank you, Aaron Finch. T20 World Cup winning captain, highest individual score in T20I, 19 hundreds with more than 8000 runs including 507 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup for Australia.Thank you, Aaron Finch. https://t.co/xhT72f0XQC

Finch also led his team admirably at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where Australia went down to England in the semi-finals. He built a side without the presence of two stalwarts in David Warner and Steve Smith and then reintegrated them into the system just a few weeks before the marquee event.

#2 Opened the innings which is one of the toughest jobs

Finch, along with Warner, formed a formidable opening pair

Apart from some rare and exceptional instances, Finch opened the innings for the majority of his career. In that position, he had to face some of the best in the business and was exceptional on most occasions.

Finch has done a commendable job, averaging a shade under 39 from 146 ODI appearances and 34.29 in T20Is. He compiled 17 centuries in one-day internationals, which is the fourth highest by an Aussie.

Over the years, he formed a formidable opening pair with David Warner, and the duo were central to Australia's success in the shorter formats.

#3 Is Australia's highest run-getter in T20Is

Finch ends as Australia's leading run-getter in T20Is.

Aaron Finch ended his career as Australia's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals, having compiled 3120 runs over the course of his 103 appearances in the format.

He averages 34.29 in the format and has a brilliant strike rate of 142.53. Finch has also made two centuries in the format, one apiece against England and Zimbabwe.

His century against Zimbabwe, a knock of 172 runs, is a world record for the highest individual score in T20Is. Finch annihilated the hosts on that particular day, smashing 10 sixes and 16 boundaries. He raced to a century off just 50 deliveries and shared a record stand with fellow opener D'Arcy Short.

