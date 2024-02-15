3 reasons why BCCI's idea of making Ranji Trophy matches mandatory for IPL is right 

The lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a breeding ground for cricketing talent, yet concerns linger about its impact on the traditional Ranji Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) proposal to mandate Ranji Trophy participation for IPL aspirants has sparked debate. While some see it as an infringement on player choice, others feel it is a necessary step to safeguard the foundation of Indian cricket.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that the BCCI is planning to implement a policy mandating that players play three or four red-ball competition matches in order to qualify for the IPL or even to be included in the auction pool.

The BCCI is also expected to take strong action against players who choose to skip the Ranji Trophy in order to protect their careers.

On that note, let us take a look at three possible reasons why BCCI's idea of making Ranji Trophy matches mandatory for the IPL might be the right move.

#3 Ranji Trophy promotes domestic talents

Jalaj Saxena has been a workhorse in Ranji Trophy

The Ranji Trophy is the premier domestic cricket competition in India, providing a platform for aspiring cricketers from various regions to showcase their skills.

By making participation in Ranji Trophy matches mandatory for IPL selection, the BCCI ensures that players prioritize domestic cricket. By prioritizing Ranji participation, the BCCI ensures that a strong pool of talented players emerges from the domestic circuit.

This depth in talent might not only benefit IPL franchises but also strengthen the bench strength of the Indian national team, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of players for future international competitions.

Moreover, consistent strong performances in the Ranji Trophy can elevate a player's value in the IPL, potentially leading them to better contracts and increased earning potential. This financial security allows them to focus on their development without undue pressure.

#2 Developes strong domestic cricket ecosystem

The IPL's immense popularity often overshadows domestic tournaments. Making Ranji mandatory could increase its viewership, sponsorships, and overall quality, benefiting young players and state associations.

Apart from this, mandatory appearances could lead to identifying and promoting emerging domestic talents, drawing fans interested in supporting their local heroes and state teams.

Most importantly, top players drawn to the IPL might now take the Ranji Trophy more seriously, leading to stronger competition and potentially higher-quality matches.

#1 Improve players overall growth

The Ranji Trophy is considered a vital platform for honing skills and preparing talents for higher levels. Regular participation in the Ranji Trophy exposes players to the longer format, fostering crucial skills like technique, temperament, and match awareness.

These abilities are often neglected in the fast-paced T20 environment, hindering a player's long-term development and potential for Test cricket.

By mastering diverse cricket formats, players become more adaptable, capable of adjusting their style and skills to different game situations and pressures. This versatility enhances their value to national teams and prolongs their careers.

