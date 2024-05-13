3 reasons behind RR's recent slump in IPL 2024

After an incredible run of form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faltered in the last three games and find themselves in a tricky situation. While they are still likely to qualify for the playoffs, their slump in form at the business end of the tournament doesn't augur well for the team.

A couple of weeks ago, Rajasthan looked like the team to beat as their winning juggernaut continued. Barring a defeat against the Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan won eight of their first nine games and were expected to be the first team to go through to the final four. However, they are yet to qualify and need at least a win in the last two matches to confirm their qualification.

After RR's defeat in their previous encounter against the Chennai Super Kings, captain Sanju Samson expressed his disappointment at losing their third match on the bounce but reiterated the fact that they are not playing bad cricket. However, they have to start winning and give themselves the best chance of going through as the top two teams, giving them a couple of shots at the final.

Having said that, let us have a look at three possible reasons behind RR's recent slump in the IPL 2024:

#1 The indifferent form of the opening duo

Jaiswal and Buttler haven't been at their consistent best.

The RR opening combination of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the very best in the tournament. The duo complement each other perfectly, but in the last few games, none of them has been able to make a significant impact, which has resulted in RR losing three matches on the trot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the tournament on the back of a stupendous Test series against England but failed to make any significant contribution in the first half of the tournament. However, his opening partner Buttler took the onus on himself to score the bulk of the runs and ended up smashing two match-winning centuries.

Jaiswal also bounced back to form with an incredible century in a run chase against the Mumbai Indians. Ever since the encounter against MI, the opening duo has tapered off considerably and none of them has been able to stay there for the longer haul. If Rajasthan wants to make a strong comeback in the business end of the tournament, at least one of the openers has to shine.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal has struggled in the second half

Yuzvendra Chahal's form has been a matter of concern for RR.

One of the main reasons behind RR's slump has to be the lack of wicket-taking options in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise since 2021, started off the tournament in superb fashion. He bagged 10 matches in the first five games and was also leading the purple cap list.

However, there was a slump in form as the tournament progressed and Chahal was taken to the cleaners in a few matches. He conceded 62 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and 54 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. All of a sudden, the wizardry seemed to be missing as most of the batters picked him away for boundaries.

For Rajasthan to secure crucial games in the last phase, the leggie needs to return to wicket-taking form. He did bowl well in the previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, but that was a spin-assisting pitch. There might not be too many spin-friendly wickets on offer, so Chahal has to find a way to get back to his rhythm.

#3 Some of the selection choices have been baffling in the last few matches

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is one of those teams that tends to overthink a lot. Even in 2023, they started off exceptionally well and were tipped as the team to go all the way. However, they lost their way in the second half of the competition, even failing to qualify for the playoffs.

The scenario is much better in 2024, but we are again witnessing the usual slide, as the tournament has reached its business end. They should have tried and sealed their playoff spot rather than tinkering with their combination in every match. On a slow pitch at the Chepauk, it was quite surprising to see Keshav Maharaj not playing a part.

Even Rovman Powell had to warm the benches against the Yellow Army. Shimron Hetmyer, who was the designated finisher for RR coming into the tournament hasn't made much of an impact after a niggle forced him out of the lineup.

The time has come for Sanju Samson and the team management to persevere with the tried and tested players and not to ponder on what can happen if things don't fall into place.

