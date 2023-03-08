3 reasons why Ben Stokes should come out of ODI retirement ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup

In July 2022, Ben Stokes, England's star all-rounder, announced his retirement from ODI cricket, as he felt that the schedule in the current era made it unsustainable for him to play in all three formats.

He admitted that he wanted to shift his focus to Test cricket and T20Is. Stokes has represented England in 105 ODIs, with the World Cup final in 2019 being the highlight of his one-day career.

This is also a World Cup year, and as the tournament gets closer, so do the calls for Stokes to come out of ODI retirement. Back in November, England head coach Matthew Mott admitted that he was hoping for Stokes to reverse his decision.

He acknowledged that Stokes' mere presence instilled a lot of confidence in the team. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has also requested that the Durham-based cricketer make himself available for the 2023 World Cup.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Can you play in next years 50 over World Cup please @benstokes38 !! Asking for a nation Can you play in next years 50 over World Cup please @benstokes38 !! Asking for a nation 👍👍

Here, we look at three reasons why Ben Stokes should come out of ODI retirement ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

#1 Ben Stokes' experience will be invaluable

Although Ben Stokes has played only 105 ODIs, which is not a huge number of appearances considering his reputation, he has an enormous amount of experience in the international arena overall.

Having first represented England in 2011, Stokes has represented his country in 238 games across formats and has also plied his trade in tournaments like the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League.

While England have in their possession some seriously talented players, experience cannot be bought, which is why Stokes should reconsider his decision to retire from ODIs.

#2 Big match player reputation

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #EngvPak Ben Stokes is such an incredible player for the big nights. 2019 finals. That must-win game vs Sri Lanka. And tonight at the MCG. #T20WorldCupFinal Ben Stokes is such an incredible player for the big nights. 2019 finals. That must-win game vs Sri Lanka. And tonight at the MCG. #T20WorldCupFinal #EngvPak

Ben Stokes has always put his hand up when England required someone to get the job done for them, especially in the big games. In the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, New Zealand had reduced England to 86-4 in a chase of 242.

Stokes played perhaps the most important innings of his career as he scored runs to help England level the scores. He batted in the super over as well, with England finally winning the World Cup and ending a long wait.

In the 3rd Test of the 2019 Ashes, England were tottering at 286-9 in a chase of 359 runs. No one gave Joe Root's side a chance, but Stokes produced an inning for the ages to win a game that was lost.

He scored 135 runs, putting on a 76-run stand for the last wicket with Jack Leach to help his side win by one wicket. He played a smart and crucial knock in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup as well, as England beat Pakistan to win the World Cup.

His ability to absorb pressure and perform in crunch moments is something that Jos Buttler and Co. will desperately miss if he does not feature in the 2023 World Cup in India.

#3 England's underwhelming ODI record recently

Post the 2019 World Cup, England have played 32 ODIs, winning 18 and losing 14 in the process.

They have not been as consistent and lethal as they were ahead of the 2019 World Cup, which is a concern. There has also been a change in leadership with the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

Considering these factors, England could do really well with the services of arguably the world's best all-rounder, Ben Stokes. England have recently choked in some pressure moments, and the mind just tends to wonder if things would have been different if Big Ben was playing.

