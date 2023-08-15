Ben Stokes is likely to come out of retirement from ODIs to feature in the ODI World Cup later this year. The inclusion of Stokes could be a massive boost for the defending champions.

Stokes, who last featured in a 50-over contest in July 2022, retired from the format to prolong his Test and T20I career.

If Stokes features in the World Cup 2023, it is likely that he could give IPL 2024 a skip to manage his workload. Post the ICC event, England will play a five-match Test series in India early next year.

Stokes was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whooping sum of INR 16.25 crore during the IPL 2023 auction. If Stokes does not feature in IPL 2024, the same could be a blessing in disguise for the CSK franchise. Here is a look at three reasons for the same:

#1 Ordinary IPL record and a spate of injuries during IPL 2021 and 2023

In 45 IPL matches across six seasons, the English Test skipper has scored 935 runs at an ordinary average of 24.61. With the ball, he has picked up 28 wickets at an average of 35.41.

In the 2021 edition, Stokes featured in a solitary game for the Rajasthan Royals and was dismissed for a duck. He suffered a thumb injury and could not feature in the remainder of the matches.

Stokes did not feature in IPL 2022. In IPL 2023, a toe injury ruled him out of the tournament after playing just two matches. In those two appearances, the southpaw scored just 15 runs at an average of 7.50. With the ball, Stokes bowled just one over, conceding 18 runs.

Thus Stokes has not set the IPL on fire, especially in the recent past and his absence could be a blessing in disguise for the current IPL champions.

#2 CSK have a set option as far as overseas players are concerned

Moeen Ali was preferred over Ben Stokes in IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 champions have a settled combination. As far as the overseas players are concerned, the likes of Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana pick themselves in the playing 11.

Conway was the third-highest run scorer in IPL 2023. The left-handed Kiwi opener scored 672 runs at a health average of 51.69 and is an automatic choice in the playing 11.

Moeen Ali made handy contributions in IPL 2023 and had a strike rate of 136.26 with the bat. With the ball, he averaged just 21.67 and picked up nine wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.50.

The Sri Lankan duo comprising Theekshana and Pathirana were instrumental in the success of CSK in IPL 2023. The spinner picked up 11 wickets and the speedster had 19 wickets.

Thus, it will be difficult for CSK to fit Stokes in the playing XI with the above four players picking themselves

#3 CSK can explore more options in the IPL 2024 auction

Ben Stokes has been exposed to numerous injuries during his cricket career and had given up ODI cricket to concentrate on the longest format.

Stokes still has a good three-four seasons of international cricket left in him and in order to manage his workload, could consider skipping the IPL.

If Stokes is not a part of IPL 2024, the CSK management can look to groom a young all-rounder who will serve CSK for a long time in the future.

Dhoni is known to back his instincts and could have a young player in mind in place of Stokes who could take the legacy of CSK forward.

