3 reasons why Cameron Green must open for MI in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash against GT

Cameron Green will have a lot of eyes fixed on him when five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

The Australian all-rounder has hit a purple patch in the last couple of games, striking an unbeaten 100 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in MI's final league fixture before backing it up with a 23-ball 41 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator in Chennai.

He has had an outstanding season with the bat so far, having tallied 422 runs at an average of 52.75 and a strike rate of 161.06. Clearly, he will have a massive role to play if Rohit Sharma and Co. are to get past GT and set up yet another summit clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Hundred for Cameron Green, first in IPL, a knock to remember from the most expensive player in Mumbai Indians history

Given his recent form and other important factors, we assess three reasons why Green ought to open the innings for MI when they face GT in Qualifier 2:

#1 Use his form to the fullest in the powerplay

Cameron Green deservingly won the player of the match award

Green has been watching it like a beachball and striking it beautifully in the last couple of games. The kind of form he has been in, MI would want to maximize it to the best possible extent by having him face as many deliveries as possible.

Of course, there are a couple of added factors behind why the all-rounder opening the innings makes sense.

For starters, new-ball value is huge in Ahmedabad as the season has shown, with lateral movement making it difficult for the batters to score. Against Mohammed Shami, who has been outstanding in the powerplay, Green offers an in-form batter who could be the best bet to tackle it, as well as an outstanding counter-attacking option.

Moreover, cast your mind back to the last time MI and GT played at this venue and Shami and Hardik Pandya had Rohit and Ishan Kishan on their toes. In order to avoid an encore of the same, replacing the skipper at the top with Green would be a prudent way to go in Qualifier 2.

#2 Rohit Sharma's recent struggles with the bat

He might have scored a half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in MI's last league fixture, but skipper Rohit has been struggling for consistent, impactful scores in IPL 2023.

Given that he has been tied down by movement as well, it is a factor of worry ahead of his side's Qualifier 2 clash against GT.

Moving him down the order and getting Green up to open the innings could well be a win-win in that case, as Mumbai can then cash in on the field restrictions without having to play catch-up much later.

While Rohit has struggled against Rashid Khan, he can be held back to take on pace at the death, using the spin-hitting skills of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma instead to counter Rashid and Noor Ahmad.

Clearly, there is enough merit in having the skipper to deliver his best with a set foundation, thereby bringing the best out of him in the process while having Green potentially dominate the powerplay.

#3 Can shield Green against Rashid and Noor

Rashid Khan picks Rohit and Ishan in the same over

MI have followed the entry point approach with Suryakumar in recent matches, ideally not sending before the phase nearing the end of the powerplay. It has at times seen him bat at No.3 while in the last two matches, he has walked in at No.4 with an early wicket seeing Green come out at 3.

GT boast an irrepressible spin duo in Rashid and Noor that has stifled opposition batting lineups for fun throughout the middle-overs in IPL 2023. Green has had his struggles against spin well-documented and while he has shown an improvement against the same over time, he will be better off shielded against them unless he is well set.

Opening the innings gives him the best chance to that end, with Rashid and Noor often deployed in the last two overs of the powerplay as well by GT skipper Hardik.

MI will do well to consider this factor and have the Australian walk out to open the innings in Qualifier 2.

Do you think Cameron Green should open the innings for MI in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash against GT? Have your say in the comments section below!

