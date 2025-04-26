 3 reasons why Chepauk hasn't been a fortress for CSK in IPL 2025

Ad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Chepauk were once an inevitable combination. Oppositions feared and dreaded to be shrouded in Yellow, but that invincibility factor is shrinking with each passing defeat. After four losses in a row, and nary a positive to take home, the five-time winners are at a crossroads.

In the past, no matter the form or pressure, CSK always had the comfort of a home game. They were aware that any dominant opposition might find it hard to evade the spin web and CSK's near-perfect command on proceedings on a familiar patch.

Ad

Trending

But things could not be more bleak as no one looks more out of place at the Chepauk than CSK. On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Chepauk hasn't been a fortress for CSK in IPL 2025.

#1 Unpredictability

CSK captain MS Dhoni revealed during the toss against SRH how the Chepauk surface has not been the same since it was re-laid in 2010. Head coach Stephen Fleming revealed earlier this season that there has been no home advantage for the team for a long time. These facts were perhaps swept under the carpet over the years a bit as CSK's home record was not tarnished, but now, with a home win being a distant dream than something routine, it is being constantly highlighted.

Ad

In CSK's defence, there is some credibility in what they are trying to insinuate. In IPL 2024, the Chepauk was arguably one of the flattest tracks in the whole of the tournament. Furthermore, with dew being a constant presence, it was one of the most difficult places for a bowler to bowl. But, at least it was predictable to a certain degree. Five out of the seven matches were won by chasing sides

Ad

This season so far has been a mixed bag. 155, 196, 183, 103, and 154. These are the first-innings scores of the five matches that have been played at the venue so far. There is a difference of 80 runs between the highest score and the lowest score, which is a massive gap, considering the lack of sample size.

It is a travesty when a home team feels lost in their own venue, and although it is happening to a lot of teams in IPL 2025, CSK's case hits different.

Ad

#2 CSK's own misfortune in terms of form and prowess

CSK are at a stage where they might not be able to string together a complete team performance, which does not make the pitch as relevant as other factors. The lack of a set team combination, multiple players being out of form, and an outdated playing style, are all preventing CSK from winning matches at any venue. Their case is not like RCB's, whose stellar away form compensates for their woeful home record.

Ad

It is not surprising that CSK have a dismal record both home and away, looking at the brand of cricket they are producing.

The Chepauk has at times allowed the bowlers to come into play, something which the opposition bowlers have managed to take advantage of because they have been backed well by the batters. But, CSK's bowling unit, carried by just two prongs, and a woefully out-of-form batting unit, have just not stitched a performance together, making home advantage sort of irrelevant.

Ad

Even if the most ideal pitch was curated, aligning with CSK's demands, chances are this team might fail to capitalise and go on to falter in some way or the other.

For example, MI recently trapped SRH at the Wankhede with a slow, sluggish surface. CSK also had a similar opportunity as they availed a somewhat similar surface to contain SRH's explosive batters. Instead, CSK fell into their own trap courtesy of their shaky batting unit. SRH did have trouble batting on that surface, but not as much as the home side.

Ad

#3 Opposition being much better at reading and execution

Another reason behind CSK's dismal home record is the fact that they have been behind in terms of planning and execution. The opposition sides have come up with plans to conquer the middle overs in Chennai, which used to be a near-impossible task in the past, particularly against the spinners.

The stubborn manner in which Jadeja was used against Padikkal, despite the match-up stating otherwise, or Sam Curran being brought on in the middle overs when Jadeja was applying pressure from one end against SRH, are just some of the few small yet glaring errors that the opposition have been able to take advantage of.

Ad

In terms of execution, the application by the batters has been downright abysmal. After Rachin Ravindra's clinical innings in the opening match, no CSK batter has played a convincing innings on home turf. Something that remotely comes close is Brevis' cameo on debut, which speaks volumes.

In contrast, opposition batters have fared much better at the Chepauk in terms of applying themselves and choosing their moments. Whether it be KL Rahul's masterful 77, Rajat Patidar's explosive 51, or Ishan Kishan's calculated 44, all three innings under three different circumstances and conditions, were played with an ideal template which the home batters have failed to adhere to.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More