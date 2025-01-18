3 reasons why CSK must play Noor Ahmad in all their matches in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful teams in the storied history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), holding the joint record of five titles alongside Mumbai Indians. As the 2025 season approaches, excitement is building as the franchise made strategic moves in the mega-auction, securing some of the best talent available.

One notable acquisition was Afghanistan's young spinner, Noor Ahmad, who was brought on board for ₹10 crores. The 20-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner is poised to play a key role for CSK in the upcoming season, especially given the spin-friendly conditions at their home ground, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

With Ravindra Jadeja's presence and Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the team, Noor will have the perfect opportunity to complement their skills and make a significant impact.

The young spinner already brings valuable IPL experience, having represented Gujarat Titans (GT) for the past two seasons, where he claimed 24 wickets in 23 matches. Despite his youth, Noor Ahmad has consistently impressed with his skills. We highlight three key reasons why CSK must include Noor Ahmad in all their matches in IPL 2025.

#1 Noor Ahmad has been in brilliant form in T20 cricket

The 20-year-old Afghanistan spinner has been in outstanding form recently. He played a crucial role in the St Lucia Kings’ victory in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he was one of the standout performers.

Noor took 22 wickets in 12 matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.19, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker. His brilliant bowling earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Noor's impressive run has continued in the ongoing SA20, where he currently leads the wicket-taking charts with six scalps in three innings. He delivered a brilliant performance of 4/25 against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape while representing Durban Super Giants in the 11th match on January 17.

Given his consistent excellence, CSK should make sure to play him in every match and harness his talent, as Noor Ahmad continues to impress in the shortest format of the game.

#2 X-factor on flat pitches

Noor Ahmad is effective not only on spin-friendly pitches but also on flatter surfaces. While Chepauk’s reputation for aiding spinners gives him an edge, his skill set allows him to adapt and succeed in a variety of conditions.

As a left-arm wrist spinner, Noor offers a unique challenge to batters. Unlike traditional spinners, he generates sharp turn and keeps the opposition on their toes with his variety of deliveries. His ability to bowl leg breaks, googlies, and top spinners makes him a constant threat, even to the best batters.

What truly sets Noor apart is his unpredictability. By mixing his line, length, and pace, he makes it difficult for batters to get comfortable at the crease.

This ability to surprise the opposition is especially valuable in T20 cricket, where reading the bowler’s action is crucial to formulating an attack. For CSK, Noor’s mystery spin will be a key weapon against powerful batters, making him a major threat in the upcoming season.

#3 It will provide him the opportunity to grow under the guidance of MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin

At just 20, Noor Ahmad has already played 126 T20 matches and taken 143 wickets globally. Despite his impressive record, he remains young with plenty of room for growth, and CSK can provide the ideal environment for him to develop by giving him regular game time.

There's no doubt about his talent, and his consistent performances for various franchises highlight his potential. Playing every game for CSK, alongside experienced players like MS Dhoni, and getting support from stalwarts like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, will help Noor evolve further.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Dhoni, Jadeja, and Ashwin at CSK after the 2025 season, investing in Noor now can not only enhance his game but also serve as a long-term asset for the franchise.

