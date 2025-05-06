3 reasons why CSK must play Urvil Patel immediately in their next IPL 2025 match vs KKR

The injury list continued to grow for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their dismal IPL 2025 campaign, with 22-year-old wicketkeeper batter Vansh Bedi the latest to get ruled out of the tournament. The franchise replaced Bedi with Gujarat wicketkeeper batter Urvil Patel for his base price of ₹ 30 Lakhs on Monday, May 5.

At 26, Urvil has been dominating the headlines over the past few months, thanks to his sensational performances in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the subsequent Ranji Trophy. The youngster finished the SMAT season with 315 runs at an average of almost 79 and a strike rate of 229.92 in six outings.

Shortly after being ignored at the IPL 2025 auction, a motivated Urvil smashed a 28-ball century against Tripura. It was the joint-second fastest T20 century in history.

The youngster also enjoyed an excellent Ranji Trophy season, which included a breathtaking 140 in the quarterfinal against Saurashtra earlier this year.

Does all this mean Urvil Patel should immediately get drafted to the CSK XI for their encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 7? He certainly should, and here are three reasons why.

# 1 Urvil Patel solves CSK's biggest bugaboo this season

CSK's IPL 2025 season will forever be remembered for their inability to clear the ropes overall and in the powerplay. The Men in Yellow are last in terms of number of sixes this season, with only 66 in 11 games.

For context, the team in ninth place, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), are 11 clear of CSK at 77, and the team with the most sixes, Rajasthan Royals (RR), have struck 123 maximums.

After trying various combinations for most of the season, CSK have finally settled on opening with Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre over the last few games. Yet, the former has struggled with tempo and six-hitting despite showing promise.

Rasheed has averaged only 14.20 in five matches with a strike rate of 112.69 and an underwhelming two sixes in 63 deliveries. Urvil Patel instantly offers a solution to CSK's six-hitting issue, having finished the 2024-25 SMAT with the most sixes at 29.

The ability to clear the rope at will has become more important than ever in modern T20, especially in the powerplay, and playing Urvil at the top should help CSK get off to rapid starts in the first six overs.

# 2 Helps CSK with retention and release plans for next season

Urvil Patel could be the ideal opening partner for Ayush Mhatre going forward [Credit: Getty]

CSK were the first team to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs, which could become a silver lining over a last-match elimination if the franchise utilizes their final three games to the fullest. It is safe to say that with Mhatre, CSK have found one of their two openers for next season.

While skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will likely be the other opener, one must not forget his ability to bat at No.3, as seen this season. Should Urvil impress in three games as Mhatre's opening partner, CSK could ponder continuing with the same to start next season.

It will also help the franchise plan better for the mini auction next year in terms of the players to release and retain. Sorting out their top three could mean freeing up cap space by releasing the overseas duo of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, allowing them the luxury to cover up holes elsewhere.

Lest we forget, CSK discovered Ruturaj Gaikwad similarly through his impressive finish to the 2020 season as an opener after a similar early elimination.

# 3 MS Dhoni factor

MS Dhoni has been far from impactful with the bat this season [Credit: Getty]

How long MS Dhoni continues playing is a question brewing on everyone's mind as another IPL season draws to a conclusion. At 43, the legendary wicketkeeper batter hasn't been at his best with the willow this season, averaging 23.28 at a strike rate of 148.18 in 11 matches.

Dhoni's physical limitations have prevented him from playing a bigger role in CSK's batting innings. However, CSK are struggling for reliable backup wicketkeeping options within their squad.

The addition of Urvil Patel provides them with an opportunity to possibly try him with the gloves in the final three matches. A bona fide wicketkeeper who also bats in the top order is an enticing option for a team in T20 cricket.

Urvil impressing with bat and gloves in these virtual trial outings at the end of the ongoing season could offer CSK greater flexibility with the decision around Dhoni for next year.

