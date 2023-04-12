3 reasons why CSK should use Devon Conway in the middle order in IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a decent start to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), having won two of their three games thus far.

The Super Kings' batting unit has stood up to the test so far, both at home and on the road. Some players, though, haven't been entirely consistent to start the new campaign.

Devon Conway, for example, has failed in two of his three knocks in IPL 2023. He essayed an excellent half-century against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but was dismissed cheaply in the powerplay against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

It might be in CSK's best interests to push the Kiwi lower down the order. Here are three reasons why the Men in Yellow should use Conway in the middle order in IPL 2023.

#3 Devon Conway isn't the ideal foil for Ruturaj Gaikwad from a technical standpoint

Ruturaj Gaikwad [left] is an excellent player of spin

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are fairly similar openers, at least in the T20 format. Both of them take their time to get their eye in and are excellent players of spin while being vulnerable against swing and seam early on.

While the Conway-Gaikwad opening partnership has fared decently well, particularly in spin-friendly conditions, it might be in CSK's best interests to break them up. They have a good understanding, but quality swing bowlers have troubled them over the last two IPL seasons.

Having Gaikwad partnered with an excellent player of pace and seam might be the Super Kings' ideal scenario. Speaking of which...

#2 CSK can get the most out of Ben Stokes at the top of the order

Ben Stokes [right] hasn't been at his best in IPL 2023 thus far

Ben Stokes' game in the shortest format has quite a few holes in it, but there's no doubting the fact that he's an excellent pace hitter.

Stokes is adept at taking on fast bowlers in the powerplay and doesn't need a lot of time to get his eye in. He is also not as susceptible to swing as Conway and Gaikwad.

The Men in Yellow splurged a significant amount of money on the Englishman at the IPL 2023 auction, and they will want to get the most out of him. The best way to do that is by making Stokes open the batting, where he is most comfortable.

#1 Conway's spin game will be of great use to the Super Kings in the middle overs

CSK's middle order batters can occasionally be found wanting against spin

CSK have used Stokes in the middle order so far, and the move hasn't paid off. He has always been one to struggle against spinners in the middle overs, and a few of his fellow middle-order batters have the same problem.

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane all have their weaknesses against spin. Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube are better spin-hitters, but certain kinds of bowling have been known to trouble them.

Conway, on the other hand, is assured against all styles of spin. He even has an excellent record against off-spinners, using his sweeps and reverse-sweeps to great effect.

