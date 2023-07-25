3 reasons why Daniel Sams would be a good fit in CSK for IPL 2024

Australian pacer Daniel Sams has been among the most valuable T20 players in franchise cricket over the past half-decade. With the ability to bowl during the powerplay and the death overs, the left-arm seamer adds tremendously to team balance in the shortest format.

The 30-year-old has been instrumental for the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament. In three games, Sams has picked up four wickets at an excellent economy rate of seven runs per over while scoring 69 runs at a strike rate of 168.29.

The big-hitting all-rounder was the Player of the Match in the franchise's latest outing against the San Francisco Unicorns for his 18-ball 42 with the bat and two wickets with the ball. His heroics helped TSK qualify for the playoffs of the inaugural MLC competition.

Sams has also played for numerous T20 franchises around the globe, including both the Syndey teams in the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Trent Rockets in the Hundred.

The Aussie has also been part of four teams in the IPL, namely the Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Although he did not play in a single game for LSG last season, Sams had an impressive season a year ago for MI.

In 2022, the left-arm pacer picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches and was on double duty, opening and bowling at the death for MI. The 30-year-old has also played 10 T20Is for Australia and 140 T20s overall in the leagues at home and around the globe.

Sams' vast experience and versatility in the T20 format could fit perfectly into TSK's parent franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), should they trade for him ahead of the 2024 season.

Here are three reasons why Daniel Sams and CSK could be a match made in heaven for IPL 2024.

#1 Can play the role of retired CSK legend Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo was instrumental in three of CSK's title runs.

Daniel Sams could be the ideal replacement in the CSK lineup for the now-retired Dwayne Bravo. The West Indian all-rounder spent ten seasons with the Super Kings, playing a vital role in their title run in 2011, 2018, and 2022.

Bravo was also one of only two players to win the Purple Cap twice in 2013 and 2015 and is the second leading wicket-taker in league history, with 183 scalps. He was also a tremendous asset as a lower-order finisher, with over 1,500 runs in his IPL career.

Although the franchise emerged victorious last season, the absence of a lower-order pace-bowling all-rounder was felt several times, with Bravo's IPL retirement coming after the IPL 2022.

Sams can serve as the perfect like-to-like replacement for the champion West Indian, with his ability to play impact knocks lower down the order and bowl his left-arm pace at various stages.

While Moeen Ali played the role of an overseas all-rounder that batted in the lower order last season, a pace-bowling all-rounder like Sams doing the same could add better balance to the CSK lineup.

#2 Ideal partner for Matheesha Pathirana to shore up the death overs bowling

Patthirana was arguably CSK's most valuable bowler in IPL 2023

CSK struggled at times last season with their bowling at the death overs despite Matheesha Pathirana's brilliance. The Sri Lankan pacer was sensational bowling in the end overs (Overs 15-20), with 18 wickets at an economy rate of under eight runs per over.

However, the bowling at the other end during the death overs painted a sorry picture for MS Dhoni's men. Tushar Deshpande took over that responsibility but proved highly expensive despite picking up wickets.

The right-arm pacer traveled at over 12 runs an over in his 24 overs between the 15th and 20th over of the innings in 15 innings. CSK tried other options like Deepak Chahar and Akash Singh, who conceded runs at an economy rate of over 13 in the slog overs.

This forced MS Dhoni to often give Maheesh Teekshana a few overs to contain the run flow during the death overs.

Hence, Daniel Sams could be the perfect solution to the side's death-overs problems, with the Australian pacer boasting vast experience bowling at that stage. With his wily change of pace and skillful usage of different variations, Sams has performed the death overs bowling role in all his previous franchises.

The left-arm pacer has picked up over half his T20 wickets in overs 15 to 20 while performing the role for around six years.

#3 Playing for TSK in the 2023 MLC season

Sams has rubbed shoulders with several CSK members during the ongoing MLC season.

One of the most understated factors about the T20 leagues is the cultural fit between a player and the team, considering the continuous two-three-month period of being with a franchise for each season.

In that sense, Daniel Sams has a headstart should he play for CSK next year, with his partnership with the sister franchise Texas Super Kings in the ongoing MLC season. The TSK setup consists of several key figures from the Chennai franchise, including Stephen Fleming as the head coach.

TSK also has players like Devon Conway, Mithcell Santner, and Dwayne Bravo in their setup, along with other CSK members - Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel as part of the backroom staff. The side is led by former long-time CSK batter Faf du Plessis.

With Daniel Sams already part of a similar culture in the ongoing MLC season and their preference for experienced heads, the Aussie all-rounder ticks should fit into the CSK setup organically.