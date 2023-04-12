3 reasons why David Warner could be replaced as DC captain halfway through IPL 2023

David Warner and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are having a nightmarish start to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after losing each of their first four matches.

Delhi are ranked dead last in the points table, with fingers being pointed towards the balance of the side and the captaincy as well as the approach.

While it is too late to amend the balance issue, especially with regular skipper Rishabh Pant ruled out of the season. DC could potentially still turn the season around if they have the gall to make some brave decisions as soon as possible.

Although it seemed like the logical and most obvious decision at that point in time, the truth is that David Warner has not quite settled into his role as the team's captain and poor performances from the unit have certainly not helped his case.

The Australian opener did not have the best of exits from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where he was axed from the captaincy role in 2021 and unfortunately for him, his misery has followed him into DC as well.

On that note, here are three reasons why DC should move on from David Warner as the captain of the team.

#1 Straight up poor captaincy considering he is an experienced campaigner

One does not expect David Warner to lag behind in a game or miss obvious cues when he has so much experience across international and franchise cricket.

While the poor performance of the players has been a glaring issue for DC so far this season, the poor captaincy has just made the situation even worse.

In their most recent outing against MI, Warner made some questionable decisions like handing the ball to Mukesh Kumar ahead of Anrich Nortje at a critical juncture in the game.

The South African speedster was saved for the end and only had five runs to defend off the final over. Even the field placement was questionable at times from the DC skipper in the defeat at home.

Additionally, the decision to bowl first in their defeats to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) was also highly questionable. Especially the one against RR, considering that it was an afternoon encounter played in Guwahati.

#2 Nowhere to go but up, nothing to lose for DC

By losing their first four matches, DC have an uphill task ahead of them if they wish to qualify for the playoffs. History suggests that teams require at least eight wins in a season to finish in the top four, and that leaves DC in a tough position.

Winning eight out of their remaining 10 matches requires a serious momentum shift, one which can be generated with one spirited performance or even a sole decision.

If DC bow out of the playoff race midway through the season, it is all the more reason to make the captaincy change. The change has at times proven to be a catalyst and even though they might not make it to the top four, they can put their best foot forward for their fans, at their home ground in particular.

Additionally, there are no major repercussions expected from recusing David Warner as captain since he was part of a contingency plan in the first place.

Even the next candidate will be clear about his role considering that Rishabh Pant will return to lead the side next season.

#3 DC need Warner the batter desperately

The 2020 IPL finalists' batting performances have been shambolic, to say the least. From top to bottom, DC are nowhere near their best. With batters around David Warner not performing coupled with the captaincy responsibility, it has made things extremely difficult for the veteran.

While the opening batter is scoring the bulk of runs, the manner in which he is scoring them is far from ideal. Warner's 209 runs in IPL 2023 have come at a strike rate of 115.

Prithvi Shaw's poor returns and a non-existent middle order with batters like Rilee Rossow, Rovman Powell, and Manish Pandey have rendered Warner an anchor, a role that has not been well received by fans and pundits alike.

If the shroud of captaincy is lifted off Warner, there is a chance that he might return to his dangerous best, something which DC are heavily relying on.

Will DC still be able to make it to the playoffs under David Warner's captaincy? Let us know what you think.

