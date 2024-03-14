3 reasons why DC need not worry despite Harry Brook's absence from IPL 2024 

Harry Brook is the latest English player to withdraw from the Indian Premier League, citing that he needs some time to be around his family who are grieving the death of his grandmother.

Brook was expected to be a part of the English squad on their tour of India earlier this year, but he missed it owing to the same reason. The ECB had then asked the media to respect his and his family's privacy, without divulging the reason.

Now that he has pulled out of this season of the IPL, his franchise Delhi Capitals - to whom he moved from SunRisers Hyderabad - will be in a tight spot to seek a replacement.

In this article, we bring to you three reasons why the Capitals need not worry despite Harry Brook's absence.

#1 Harry Brook did not have a brilliant IPL last season

Delhi need not worry too much given that Brooks did not have the best of times in the IPL last season, and in a way, should be glad to not have to pay him his fees.

Despite being purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad for a hefty sum of INR 13.25 crore ahead of the 2023 season, he managed only 190 runs at a low average of 21.

Consequently, the franchise released him before the auction, in which the Capitals acquired him for INR 4 crore. They will now have to look for an alternative, yes, but they will not have to worry about his form or lack thereof.

#2 They have enough reserves in their squad

England batsman Harry Brook waits to bat during nets ahead of the 1st T20 I between England and New Zealand at Seat Unique Riverside on August 29, 2023 in Chester-le-Street, England.

Despite Brook's absence from the squad in the IPL this season, the Capitals should not worry too much given that they have a lot of reserve players on their roster at any rate.

The likes of Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh and Lalit Yadav are renowned sloggers, to go with Axar Patel's reassuring presence lower down the order. The Capitals will be happy that they will not have to put up with Brook's inconsistent showing.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs too can hit the ball a long way, and if he comes down the order, he may add a lot of heft to the Capitals' batting unit.

#3 They may get a good alternative

What would brighten up the Capitals' mood soon after they got to know that Brooks was unavailable is the fact that they might get a good alternative for him.

If that alternate player turns out to be significantly cheaper as well as in pristine form, it will work all the better for the franchise.

They can look for someone either from the SA20 League or the Big Bash League of Australia since those tournaments have thrown up a lot of stellar performers.

Harry Brook will be missed, yes, but if the replacement comes in handy for the Capitals, they will be more than pleased.