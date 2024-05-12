3 reasons why DC need not worry despite Rishabh Pant's absence for RCB clash in IPL 2024

A potential humdinger is on the cards in one of the most pivotal encounters of IPL 2024 when the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12. Given the current standings, the game could be a virtual knockout for playoff qualification and both teams being in red-hot form only adds to the excitement.

DC is in fifth on the standings with six wins in 12 games, while RCB sits in seventh with five victories in 12 matches. While DC will still have slim chances to qualify for the playoffs with a defeat, a loss eliminates RCB from playoff contention.

This will be the first meeting between the sides in IPL 2024, but RCB holds a healthy 18-11 edge overall.

Apart from all the playoff implications, the major news ahead of this crucial encounter is the absence of DC skipper Rishabh Pant. The 26-year-old received a one-game suspension for maintaining a slow over-rate for a third time in DC's clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7. Axar Patel will lead DC in Pant's absence for the RCB fixture.

While the loss of Pant could be a massive blow to DC's chances, things may not be as gloom and doom as they seem from the outside.

On that note, let us look at three reasons why DC need not worry despite Rishabh Pant's absence for the all-important RCB clash.

#1 DC boasts several wicketkeeping options in their usual playing XI

Expand Tweet

Losing a wicketkeeper is often a death knell to team balance, especially in the IPL, where the Indian and overseas players' limits come into play. A case in point is the Gujarat Titans' (GT) most recent outing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where the absence of gloveman Wriddhiman Saha resulted in other unforced changes to attain team balance.

However, DC is among the few franchises least affected by losing their primary wicket-keeper, in this case, Rishabh Pant. A look at their playing XI from the last game against RR highlights how DC possesses as many as three wicketkeepers other than Pant - Shai Hope, Abhisek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs.

Therefore, unlike other teams, where the loss of the keeper has a ripple effect and forces other changes, DC can think about the ideal player to replace Pant in the starting lineup without pondering other drastic modifications.

#2 Versatile lineup that lends itself to tinkering without adverse effects

Having a lineup with several players capable of batting anywhere in the batting order is a massive tick that will come in handy for DC in Rishabh Pant's absence.

While Abhisek Porel has been opening the batting over the last few matches, he has played from No.3, 4 to even 9 in the order with success. The stand-in skipper Axar Patel and Shai Hope have also shown the ability to bat in the top and the middle order.

With Prithvi Shaw warming the benches, DC could easily draft him in as Pant's replacement and make him open the batting alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The other option would be to bring in veteran batter David Warner for Gulbadin Naib, who batted at No.7 and did not bowl in DC's previous outing, and form a potentially devastating Aussie opening pair with McGurk. With such a barrage of wicket-keepers, versatile batters, and bench strength, DC will have options aplenty to mitigate Pant's absence.

#3 Recent form could make the absence a blessing in disguise for DC and Rishabh Pant

Although Rishabh Pant enjoyed a tremendous start to his 2024 IPL campaign, the runs have dried up in recent outings.

The 26-year-old has scored only 71 runs in his last 3 innings at an average of under 24, after the sensational 88* against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Lest we forget, Pant is playing his first tournament since 15 months away from competitive cricket due to injury.

Hence, missing the RCB clash could also do wonders for Pant to rediscover the endurance to be at his best in DC's final league-stage game, which will likely be a do-or-die game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His absence against RCB will make it a week between games and the southpaw could use the break to ramp up to top gear.

It could also be a blessing in disguise for DC to have another batter, whoever Pant's replacement will be, get game-time before a potential playoff run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback