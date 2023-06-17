3 reasons why Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway are the ideal opening partnership for Texas Super Kings in MLC

Devon Conway and Faf du Plessis are two of the star names in the Texas Super Kings squad, one of the six franchises that will be featuring in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) - America’s professional Twenty20 competition, which will be played from July 13 to July 30. The franchise is co-owned by the Chennai Super Kings, Ross Perot Jr., and Anurag Jain.

Recently, the franchise named former South African captain and current Royal Challengers Banglaore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis as their leader. Texas Super Kings confirmed the appointment of Du Plessis as captain with a video on their official Twitter handle and a creative caption, which read:

Both Du Plessis and Conway were recently part of the Indian Premier League, representing RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively. As Texas Super Kings prepare for MLC 2023, we analyze three reasons why Du Plessis and Conway are the ideal opening partnership for the franchise in the upcoming T20 league.

#1 They were in terrific form while opening the batting in the IPL

Even though prolific Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill (890) walked away with the Orange Cap in IPL 2023, both Conway and Du Plessis were in also in stupendous form. In fact, they finished among the top three run-getters in the tournament.

Du Plessis was second on the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2023, smashing 730 runs from 14 matches at an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68, with eight half-centuries. Even as Bangalore blew hot and cold, the 38-year-old veteran batter was consistency personified.

Speaking of Conway, he finished IPL 2023 with 672 runs in 16 matches at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.70, with six half-centuries. The CSK opener was also the player of the final for his smashing 47 off 25 balls against GT. There is no reason why they shouldn’t open the batting together for Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023.

#2 Conway and Du Plessis can complement each other really well

While Conway and Du Plessis played for different franchises in IPL 2023, they do have a common connection. Conway opened the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad in this year’s edition. Both had memorable seasons as CSK lifted the title.

In 2021, Du Plessis was Gaikwad’s opening partner at Chennai Super Kings. The duo were the top two run-getters that season as CSK won the champions in emphatic fashion. A striking feature of both Du Plessis and Conway was that they complemented their opening partner really well.

In matches where Gaikwad was in good touch and found the boundaries with ease, Conway was content giving him the strike. And on days when his partner struggled, the left-handed batter ensured he upped the ante. Du Plessis also has similar skills, doing the same, first in unison with Gaikwad at CSK and in the recently-concluded season with Virat Kohli at RCB.

Both Du Plessis and Conway are versatile when it comes to shifting gears and playing as per the demands of the situation. Being so, they should enjoy the batting with each other.

#3 Your best batters must face as many balls as possible

It is often said that in T20 cricket, since there are only 120 balls per innings (excluding extras), a team’s best batters must open the innings. In Texas Super Kings’ case, it is definitely the duo of Du Plessis and Conway, who are the most prolific batters.

Looking at the other batting options in the squad, they have the likes of Ambati Rayudu, who recently retired from all forms of Indian cricket, and South Africa’s big-hitter David Miller. However, neither of them is suitable to opening the innings as both are proven middle-order batters.

That basically leaves Du Plessis and Conway as more or less automatic choices to open the batting.

