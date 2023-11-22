3 reasons why Gautam Gambhir joining Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor is a great move

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former skipper Gautam Gambhir as their mentor for the upcoming season, the franchise announced on Wednesday, November 22.

Gambhir, who was part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) support staff for the last two seasons, stepped down from his role earlier today. Moments after Gambhir confirmed his resignation, the Knight Riders announced the former batter's appointment.

The cricketer-turned-politician enjoys a great relationship with the Kolkata-based franchise. He represented the Purple and Gold Brigade from 2011 to 2017, leading KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Gautam Gambhir was happy to reunite with his old employers. Throwing light on his appointment in a statement released by the franchise, the former batter stated:

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

Gambhir's return to the teams marks a new beginning and fans will hope that this association brings joy back to the city.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Gautam Gambhir joining KKR is a great move.

#1 It is a known environment for Gautam Gambhir

The former Knight Riders skipper returns to a familiar environment, having represented the franchise for seven years. Gambhir is aware of how KKR function and also knows the conditions at Eden Gardens, thus, won't take much time to adjust.

He is also known to be very close with the owners and the CEO Venky Mysore. It is expected to make his job easy, as the management looks to assemble a good squad for the next season.

#2 Good record as a mentor with Lucknow Super Giants

The former batter was roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor before their debut season in 2022. This was the first time when Gambhir associated himself with a support staff role.

He excelled as a mentor and played a significant role in helping the Super Giants reach the playoffs on both occasions. Although LSG didn't make it to the final, Gambhir's aggressive intent and shrewd tactics were lauded by several experts.

His experience with Lucknow will come in handy when he joins the Knight Riders squad. The franchise will hope that Gambhir will inspire them to their third IPL title next year.

#3 Gautam Gambhir has a good relationship with KKR players

Gautam Gambhir shares a good relationship with several KKR players, including Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell, among others, having represented the franchise in the past.

He also shares a good rapport with skipper Shreyas Iyer during their time together at the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In a fast-paced tournament like the IPL, having the captain and players on the same page is extremely important. Thus, having previous relationships with players will help Gambhir immensely when he looks to spread his aggressive instincts among the players.