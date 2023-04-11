3 reasons why Glenn Maxwell could be RCB's MVP in IPL 2023

Glenn Maxwell played a brilliant knock (59 runs off 29 balls) against the Lucknow Supergiants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Monday (April 10). However, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost the nail-biting thriller by just one wicket as LSG chased down the target despite a top-order collapse.

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran scored a match-winning 62 off just 19 balls, while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis set up the innings with a crucial 65 off 30 balls.

Maxwell has a brilliant all-round record for RCB. He has scored 890 runs in 31 matches at an average of 35.60 and a strike rate of 155.32. He has also been economical with the ball - taking nine wickets in 41 overs at an economy rate of only 7.71.

Here's a look at three reasons Glenn Maxwell could be RCB's MVP this season.

#1 He is one of the best spin hitters in T20s

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mike Hesson (in Espn Cricinfo) said "Glenn Maxwell is fantastic player, he fits in what we require in middle order - we wanted some X Factor players. We have found out middle over is the area to work for us, so adding with AB - two of them can attack through middle & back end". Mike Hesson (in Espn Cricinfo) said "Glenn Maxwell is fantastic player, he fits in what we require in middle order - we wanted some X Factor players. We have found out middle over is the area to work for us, so adding with AB - two of them can attack through middle & back end".

RCB spent ₹14.25 crores to sign Glenn Maxwell ahead of IPL 2021. It was a huge punt, considering his terrible form in the IPL for the Punjab Kings in 2020. However, Bangalore were clear about his role from the start.

The team needed to maximize their returns in the middle overs and signing Maxwell proved to be a masterstroke as he is one of the quickest-scoring batters against spin bowling.

Maxwell has scored 546 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 142 in overs seven to 16 for RCB. The presence of the Australian all-rounder in the middle overs allows the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to play freely in the powerplay.

#2 Adds value in death overs when set

Most top-tier T20 batters, especially anchors, can accelerate in the final few overs of the game. RCB have a specialist finisher in Dinesh Karthik. If either Kohli or du Plessis is well set, they will most probably demolish the opposition bowling attack at this stage of the innings.

Glen Maxwell also has a pretty impressive record in death overs. In the last three seasons, he has scored 223 runs off 111 balls at an average of 25 in the final four overs of the game. On most days, that is a net positive score.

#3 Solid part-time bowling option

RCB's major struggle at the moment seems to be their bowling. Despite dismissing the top order cheaply in all three matches this season, they let the opposition recover. Mumbai Indians went from 48/4 to 172/7, Kolkata Knight Riders went from 89/5 to 204/7, and LSG went from 99/5 to 213/9.

The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood will strengthen their bowling unit, allowing Faf du Plessis to get a few overs out of Maxwell in the powerplay. He has bowled 13 overs for RCB in that phase and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of just 7.36.

Maxwell can also chip in with a few overs in the middle if there is a favorable matchup. RCB can use him as a partnership breaker and a run preserver since they have struggled with the ball in the middle overs as well as the death overs.

Poll : 0 votes