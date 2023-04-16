3 reasons why GT must play R Sai Kishore in their IPL 2023 clash against RR

Much like last season, Gujarat have found multiple match-winners this term so far. A number of new players have taken up the mantle this season and in their crucial match against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans could give R Sai Kishore the nod to start the game.

Both these sides have already played three matches so far and come into this match on equal points. This IPL match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

R Sai Kishore is a talented bowling all-rounder who has been a consistent performer for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit. He could be a key player against Rajasthan in this match.

We take a look at three reasons why Gujarat Titans should play R Sai Kishore in the match against Rajasthan Royals:

#3 Left-hander option

R Sai Kishore can be tough to get away

Sai Kishore has shown his mettle in the powerplay overs. He is much like Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja and can be quite nagging. Against Rajasthan's stroke-makers, he will be a handy inclusion.

Sai Kishore made a name for himself as a powerplay specialist for his Tamil Nadu Premier League team. However, in the last two seasons, he has also demonstrated his ability to bowl durine death overs. This skill was particularly evident during the IPL 2022 final.

#2 In consistent form

Has solid temperament

Although Sai Kishore's career is still in its early stages, he has already established himself as a successful T20 player with a winning record. He has won consecutive titles in various tournaments, including the IPL with both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Tamil Nadu, and the TNPL with Chepauk.

Against the stroke-makers of Rajasthan, Sai Kishore will be a handy option considering the fact that these batters will want to go after him. Hardik could use him in the powerplay overs, but over the last six months, he has also added skills to be an excellent bowler in the middle as well as the death overs.

#1 Game for the big match

R Sai Kishore has the game for the big occasion

As far as the numbers are concerned, R Sai Kishore's T20 economy rate of 5.48 is particularly impressive. It is the best by any Indian bowler and the second best across the globe - for bowlers who have bowled a minimum of 900 deliveries in T20 cricket.

He has not yet had a consistent run in IPL, but this trait can come in handy in the middle and later stages of the IPL when the pitches are expected to slow down and will offer assistance to the spinners. He has already shown that he has the temperament to control the pace of the game. And, then, he can also wield the willow - a trait that can come in handy when the pressure is exerted.

