3 reasons why GT signing Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 auction is a good move

The Gujarat Titans (GT) shelled a whopping ₹7.4 crore to acquire the services of Shahrukh Khan in the IPL 2024 auction. The explosive middle-order batter has played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the past and is one of the most sought-after uncapped Indian batters right now.

Shahrukh was released by Punjab, who were looking to buy him back for a cheaper amount than the ₹9 crore they paid for him in the IPL 2022 auction. But, they eventually lost to the Titans, who had a bigger purse at their disposal.

Shahrukh has played a few good cameos in the IPL for PBKS. However, he is yet to have a really good season. An all-rounder by trade, he has been a prolific wicket-taker in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) but hasn't bowled in the IPL yet.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Shahrukh Khan is a good buy for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 auction:

#1 Shahrukh Khan partially replaces Hardik Pandya

GT's IPL 2022-winning captain, Hardik Pandya, was traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI) a few weeks ago and was later also made captain of the Mumbai-based franchise. Keeping his leadership skills aside, Hardik offered a lot to Gujarat, whether it be his batting, bowling, or fielding.

Thus, GT needed to replace the 30-year-old with an explosive Indian middle-order batter and a pace bowler and Shahrukh Khan fulfils the first criteria.

He is one of the few middle-order batters in the country who can finish games single-handedly. His IPL career strike is 134.81, but in IPL 2023, it has gone up to 165.96. In comparison, Hardik's strike rate has also been around 130 in the last three campaigns.

#2 Improves their already-strong Indian core

The Gujarat Titans have one of the best Indian contingents, even after the departure of Hardik Pandya. Shubman Gill and Mohammad Shami are important members of India; Sai Sudarshan is one of the upcoming batters in the country; and Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav are two experienced pacers in their ranks.

With Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, they also have two of the best Indian finishers in their ranks. Wriddhiman Saha is a handy wicketkeeping option, and they also have Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, and Abhinav Manahor as suitable backups if required.

As seen with the likes of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai in the past, a strong Indian core is needed to perform well in the IPL. The Gujarat-based franchise have stuck to their values and improved an already solid Indian core by signing the former Punjab man.

#3 GT have a lethal middle order

The Gujarat Titans have had a powerful middle order in the last two seasons, with the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan occupying those batting positions. With the addition of Shahrukh Khan, their batting unit looks even more dangerous.

The Ashish Nehra-coached side have allowed Tewatia to focus on his batting by not utilizing his bowling too much. The same is likely to happen with Shahrukh Khan, who is primarily seen as a finisher for the upcoming season.

