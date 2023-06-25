3 reasons why Hardik Pandya is not the right choice to lead Team India in T20I cricket

There's been no clarity regarding the future of Team India's T20I side. The BCCI will probably have a plan in place for the lead-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup, but they haven't provided any insights into the same so far.

Ever since India's semifinal exit in the 2022 T20 World Cup, big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't been part of the shortest-format side. Hardik Pandya has been handed the reins, and the all-rounder has done a decent job at the helm thus far.

While Hardik seems to be in the selectors' thoughts with respect to becoming India's next full-time T20I skipper, there a few signs that it might be in the side's best interests to look elsewhere.

Here are three reasons why Hardik Pandya is not the right choice to lead Team India in T20I cricket.

#3 Hardik Pandya's recent form has been underwhelming

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya didn't have a great individual campaign in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Although the Gujarat Titans (GT) reached their second successive final, their skipper managed only 346 runs (as opposed to 487 in 2022) and three wickets (eight in 2022).

Hardik's performances have been underwhelming in T20I cricket, too. In six matches in 2023, the all-rounder has tallied 111 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 111. His bowling returns have been decent but unspectacular, with seven wickets, of which four came in a single game.

There's always a struggle with having an underperforming captain, even one as confident and assertive as Hardik. He has clear technical limitations and might not be ready to be at the helm as things currently stand.

#2 There are always an injury cloud hovering over the all-rounder

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Form isn't the only concern when it comes to Hardik Pandya; fitness is too. His last couple of seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) were blighted by injury, and he has never inspired confidence since then.

Hardik bowled only 15 overs in IPL 2023, and although there was no official communication regarding the same, it's safe to assume that the team didn't want to take any risks with his fitness. GT often played with five bowlers as their skipper didn't roll his arm over, potentially due to concerns over his durability.

An injury-prone fast-bowling all-rounder is never a great idea to lead a side, especially when the player chooses to put a lot on his own shoulders. Speaking of which...

#1 Hardik Pandya often tries to do too much on his own as captain

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Hardik clearly believes in leading from the front, and that's an admirable quality to have while holding the reins. However, it's arguable that the 29-year-old has gone above and beyond on this venture.

Hardik has consistently batted in the top four for GT, even though he seems better suited to a role lower down the order. He has also taken the new ball on several occasions, and while his returns haven't been too bad, other specialist bowlers have been forced to perform alternate roles. More importantly, the all-rounder's hit-the-deck style of bowling is more effective in the middle overs.

The same pattern has repeated itself for the Men in Blue as well, with Hardik batting up the order and bowling in the powerplay. His usage of himself has often resulted in a sub-optimal usage of the total resources at the team's disposal, and it might be wiser for India to have a less eager - for lack of a better word - skipper.

