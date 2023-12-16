3 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah could've been a better captaincy option for Mumbai Indians than Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians (MI) will have a new captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The franchise, on Friday, December 15, confirmed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya would lead the side in the upcoming edition of the T20 league, replacing Rohit Sharma, who had been in charge since 2013.

Under Rohit, Mumbai Indians won the IPL five times. Only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won as many IPL titles. When Rohit took charge of the franchise, MI were not seen as one of the strong sides in the tournament. However, he turned around the team’s fortunes incredibly.

The hints of change in leadership, though, came when reports of Pandya being traded to Mumbai Indians started doing the rounds ahead of retention day. Before the all-rounder came into the picture, seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah was being seen as one of the contenders to replace Rohit as MI captain.

In the wake of Pandya’s appointment as Mumbai Indians captain, we look at three reasons why Bumrah could have been a better choice for the big role.

#1 Bumrah has been with the Mumbai Indians franchise since the start of his career

Jasprit Bumrah has played a stellar role in the rise of Mumbai Indians. (Pic: iplt20.com)

If we compare the IPL careers of Bumrah and Pandya, the former has been with the franchise since the start of his career in the T20 league. He made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 season and has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the team.

Bumrah’s record in the IPL speaks for itself. In 120 matches, he has claimed 145 wickets at an average of 23.30 and an economy rate of 7.39 with two four-wicket hauls and one five-fer. He has more or less been an inseparable part of the Mumbai Indians family and has witnessed their transition from a talented side to one of the best in the business.

Having been part of the team for nearly a decade and being a crucial member of the leadership group, Bumrah would have made a good choice as leader. He knows the structure inside out and being named captain would have been a just reward for his services to the franchise.

In contrast, Pandya played for Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021 before being released and moving to Gujarat Titans. One wonders how easy it will be for players in the team to play under a captain who has not been part of the MI set-up in recent seasons.

#2 Too much confusion over Pandya’s return

Hardik Pandya in action during the 2023 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

While Pandya’s elevation to MI captaincy hasn’t surprised a lot of people, the manner of change in guard does seem a bit haphazard. While there is nothing official about all not being good in the Mumbai Indians camp, there have been numerous indirect feelers even since the news of Pandya returning to MI started doing the rounds.

From cryptic posts to broken hearts, there have been various rumors doing the rounds on social media. There just seems to be too much confusion over Pandya’s return to the Mumbai Indians fold, which doesn’t augur well for the franchise.

Thus, elevating someone like Bumrah, who has been there and done that for the team, could have been a smarter choice.

#3 Pandya’s fitness is still a concern

The all-rounder got injured again during the World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Fitness is one reason why Mumbai Indians should have thought hard about handing over the captaincy to Pandya.

It is no secret that the all-rounder has a history of breakdowns. Even right now, the 30-year-old is recuperating from an ankle injury that he suffered during the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup in a match against Bangladesh.

Pandya has missed several games due to injuries and fitness issues over the last few years. The big question is whether he can handle the reins of one of the biggest franchises in the history of T20 cricket while also managing his workload.

As former India opener Aakash Chopra aptly commented in his YouTube video:

“If we talk about Hardik Pandya, it is important for him to stay fit. If Hardik Pandya does not remain fit, everything falls on its head. You picked a player, he is not fit and you have also made him captain. It’s a huge one.”

Whether the decision to appoint the all-rounder is right or wrong is debatable. What is clear, though, is the fact that there are too many ifs and buts around the move.

As such, going to someone like Bumrah, who has an air of certainty around himself, could have been a saner choice.