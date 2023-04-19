3 reasons why Joe Root should be in Rajasthan Royals playing XI in IPL 2023

It has been a good season so far for the Rajasthan Royals. After stumbling in the final last season, Royals have hit their stride and are currently leading the points table in IPL 2023. Their openers have found their role, captain Sanju Samson is in sensational form, and they have found a gem in Shimron Hetmyer as the finisher.

However, there is a void in the number three and four positions. Riyan Parag, for all his form in the domestic circuit, has not hit the ground running in the IPL. He continues to struggle and this is where Rajasthan have to take a crucial call. They have Joe Root in their squad and should look at ways to include the England batter in their playing XI.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Rajasthan Royals should include Joe Root in the playing XI:

#3 A fragile middle order

Riyan Parag has not grabbed his chances for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have promoted R Ashwin and have tried to use Devdutt Padikkal in the top order. However, neither of these players have found their groove yet. Padikkal was good against the Gujarat Titans, but he has not been consistent enough to warrant a permanent selection.

Joe Root will offer solidity to the top order and will give even more cushion to their explosive openers in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. They could use Root as a replacement for either Trent Boult or Adam Zampa.

#2 In good, consistent form

Joe Root has been in top form in T20s

Joe Root performed exceptionally well in the recently concluded ILT20 tournament by scoring 135 runs. Despite the low-scoring nature of the tournament, Root's strike rate was impressive, and he was the second-fastest scorer among his Dubai Capitals teammates who faced at least 25 balls, with only Rovman Powell scoring quicker.

In addition, Root's strike-rate in Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket has significantly improved since the beginning of 2022. He now strikes at 66 in Tests and 92 in ODIs, which is faster than his previous strike rates of 55 and 87, respectively.

He wants to be an all-format player for England and his recent exploits should enthuse Rajasthan Royals to use him as one of the key members of the batting order.

#1 Excellent player of spin

Joe Root is an excellent player of spin

As the IPL progresses, Root's strength in dominating spin bowling, which is widely acknowledged, is likely to become crucial to Rajasthan's success, particularly on pitches that start to deteriorate as the tournament progresses. He has shown on multiple tours to the subcontinent that he has the game to not only counter, but also dominate the spinners and this makes him an invaluable member of the side.

Apart from this, Root can also be employed by Rajasthan Royals to chip in with the ball if the conditions assist spinners. With Yuzvendra Chahal already in the side, Root could be the third spinner after him and R Ashwin and this should give Rajasthan Royals plenty of options to choose from.

