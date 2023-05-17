3 reasons why Jofra Archer's absence is a big blow to England's Ashes 2023 hopes

In another setback to Jofra Archer’s hopes of resurrecting his international career, the England fast bowler has been ruled out for the rest of the summer, thus ruling him out of the upcoming Ashes as well.

On Tuesday, May 16, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the same, while naming the squad for the one-off Test against Ireland

The 28-year-old was recently ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, in which he was representing the Mumbai Indians (MI), following the recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow.

The pacer is now set to undergo rehabilitation with the England and Sussex medical teams, who will look after his injury management.

In an earlier statement, ECB had said that Archer was "pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing" but could not take any further part in the IPL.

In the wake of the latest development with regard to his fitness, we look at three reasons why Archer's absence is a big blow to England's Ashes 2023 hopes.

#1 He provides the X-factor to the bowling line-up

Keeping the talent factor aside, Archer is someone who has that X-factor when he is fully fit and raring to go.

In short, he can make things happen. Although he might not be in the same league as Ben Stokes or Andrew Flintoff, in his short career, marred by injury and fitness woes, he has made a massive impact, when in rhythm.

There are some players who are blessed with the gift of leading the way and Archer definitely is among the rare breed. His ability to stand up on the big stage came to the fore during his maiden World Cup in 2019 in England, when he finished among the leading wicket-takers with 20 scalps in 11 matches at an average of 23.05.

How highly England rated Archer was evident from the fact that he bowled the Super Over in the final.

There were a few more stunning performances from the Barbados-born pacer before his battles with elbow began.

A fit Archer’s presence would have undoubtedly been a big boost to England’s Ashes hopes.

#2 Archer proved his worth during the 2019 Ashes

How much England will miss Archer can be gauged by his excellent performance in the only Ashes series he has featured in so far. He played four Tests during the 2019 Ashes, claiming 22 wickets at an average of 20.27 with two five-wicket hauls.

The right-arm pacer registered figures of 6/45 in the first innings of the Leeds Test, which England went on to win by one wicket in a famous turnaround after being bundled out for 67 in their first innings.

Archer also played a massive role in England’s 135-run win in the fifth Test at The Oval, claiming figures of 6/62 in the first innings.

While Ben Stokes was outstanding for England during the 2019 Ashes, scoring 441 runs and claiming eight wickets, the 2-2 draw would not have been possible without Archer’s stellar bowling performances.

#3 Overdependence on Anderson-Broad could cost England

In Archer’s absence, England would be over-dependent on the veteran pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the bowling department. And while the duo continues to perform commendably well, the team’s over-dependence on them is bound to be detrimental.

Both Anderson and Broad were part of England’s 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia. But, Archer’s presence was clearly missed. While Broad managed 13 wickets in three Tests, Anderson claimed eight in three.

England had decent pacers in Ollie Robinson (11 wickets in four Tests) and Chris Woakes (six wickets in three Tests). But with all due respect to the duo, neither of the two has the ability to provide the kind of support to Anderson and Broad that a fit Archer has.

Unfortunately for England, Archer’s constant injury woes could limit his red-ball appearances massively. There could be a possibility that the ECB might not risk his fragile body in the longer format.

It’s not just about the upcoming Ashes, we might already have seen the last of the fast bowler in Test cricket.

