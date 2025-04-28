3 reasons why Krunal Pandya has been RCB's MVP in IPL 2025

Ad

All-rounder Krunal Pandya's acquisition for INR 5.75 by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) was not met with unanimous approval. While several saw the merit, a vast majority questioned the point of shelling out money for a 34-year-old, who has neither been among the runs nor wickets across the last two seasons.

It did not take long for Pandya to prove his worth. A player of the match performance on debut was just a glimpse of how much the all-rounder has to offer for the franchise.

His worth now increases exponentially after delivering a match-winnings performance with the bat as well in RCB's recent win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. Coming into bat with the score reading 26-3 in a tight run chase on a sluggish pitch, Pandya scored an unbeaten 73 runs off 47 deliveries to guide his side to a memorable triumph.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Krunal Pandya has been RCB's MVP in IPL 2025.

#1 A Yes-man of the highest order

Need an over in the powerplay, or the death overs? Need someone to bowl to left-handers against the match-up, or bat higher up the order? Krunal Pandya is the answer to all of these questions and a lot more for RCB this season.

The all-rounder does have a fixed role in the team, but in a way, he is also a Fix-It type of player, someone who RCB immediately turns to in case of a problem-solving that suits his skill-set.

Pandya has used his ability and experience in the best manner possible to solve a lot of troubles for the side. His influence was evident from the very first match itself, when he dismissed the trio of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh to dismantle KKR's middle order.

As the season progressed, his role has only expanded. He has accounted for similar key breakthroughs as in the season opener in the matches that have followed. His wicket-portfolio for the campaign so far includes batters like Faf du Plessis, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, and Sanju Samson, among others. All of these dismissals have had a telling say in the fate of the respective matches.

Until now, he was having a quiet season with the bat amid Tim David's success in the lower middle-order, but his heroics against DC mean that he can be a reliable cog in that department as well, if necessary.

In fact, it will not be too absurd to suggest that Krunal Pandya has had a huge hand in RCB's stunning away streak in the IPL. He has been influential in nearly all of the six successive wins, right from the four-fer at the Wankhede, to the spell of 2-25 in Mullanpur, and now the unbeaten fifty in Delhi.

#2 Influential with both bat and ball

RCB have often struggled balancing the spin department and all-rounder department. They have tried out Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pawan Negi, and Moeen Ali in the past for such a role, but the aforementioned players have never been prolific enough across both departments to provide the balance for the side. RCB have always had to compensate in one way or the other in the playing XI.

They never found the perfect trifecta of all-round skills, experience, and versatility. But when it comes to Krunal Pandya, he checks all three boxes. Although largely a bowling all-rounder, he has enough batting ability to step up as a safety net when required, which augurs perfectly for RCB since it is the bowling department they needed most help with, the batters almost always get the job done anyway.

It reflects in his exploits so far this season. He has taken 13 wickets in 10 matches with an economy rate of 8.62, and boasts a strike rate of 130 with the bat despite limited innings under his belt.

#3 Rounds up the playing XI and nearly irreplaceable

One can understand the importance of Krunal Pandya in the playing XI, when he is taken off. If the all-rounder is taken out, how do RCB even think of altering their side? Although Swapnil Singh appears as the most like-for-like replacement, he does not offer Pandya's assurance with the bat, or his experience with the ball.

Jacob Bethell is another lucrative option, but despite being an upgrade with the bat, it is also a massive downgrade with the ball. Furthermore, it also means that RCB have to tinker with their set overseas combination.

Even if any other alternative is considered, it promises to hamper RCB's depth and balance in either their batting or bowling department. Kohli will continue to pile runs, while Hazlewood will continue picking up wickets, but it has been Krunal Pandya's little contributions away from the spotlight that have kept RCB a smooth, functional unit.

