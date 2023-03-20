3 reasons why Luvnith Sisodia should replace Rishabh Pant in Delhi Capitals for IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of IPL 2023, and the Delhi Capitals have finalized three names, including Luvnith Sisodia, to replace him in the squad. Pant was the team's captain and primary wicketkeeper-batter in IPL 2022.

He was expected to continue in the same role in IPL 2023 as well, but he had a terrible accident a few months ago, which ruled him out of the competition.

While Delhi Capitals have confirmed David Warner as Rishabh Pant's replacement for captaincy, they are yet to finalize a replacement for him in the wicketkeeping department. Sportskeeda exclusively reported on March 18 that DC have shortlisted three wicket-keepers for that role.

The three names are: Luvnith Sisodia, Abhishek Porel, and Sheldon Jackson. They had a second round of trials on Sunday, and one of them will soon be announced as a replacement for Pant in Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 squad.

While all three wicket-keepers shortlisted by DC are immensely talented, here are three reasons why Luvnith Sisodia should be the one to take Pant's place.

#1 Delhi Capitals have kept an eye on Luvnith Sisodia for quite some time

In case you didn't know, three IPL teams, namely Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians called Sisodia for trials ahead of the 2023 IPL Auction. The youngster performed well but unluckily missed out on a deal at the mini-auction.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda before the auction, Sisodia expressed his desire to play in the IPL and said:

"I did attend the trials for the Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians. I did exceedingly well in all of the trials. In terms of the auction, I have given my all. I concentrate only on what I can control; we all know how unpredictable the auction is. But, yes, I would love to play in the IPL."

As DC's team management has had an eye on him for months now, they should give him an opportunity to showcase his talent.

#2 Luvnith Sisodia can be a long-term option for Delhi Capitals

Luvnith Sisodia is only 23 years old and has many years of cricket left in him. DC would like to sign a long-term replacement so that they have a reliable wicket-keeping option in the squad whenever needed.

Sisodia has done well in domestic cricket and was even picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. Unfortunately, he missed the season due to an injury, but he would be hungry to return to the league and perform well.

#3 Luvnith Sisodia was in top form during Maharaja T20 Trophy

Karnataka's Maharaja T20 trophy took place last year, where Sisodia played for the Hubli Tigers. He even captained the team in some matches and led them to the playoffs.

Sisodia was the top run-scorer for Hubli Tigers with 389 runs in 11 innings. He smashed three half-centuries in the tournament, while smashing 51 fours and 11 sixes. His numbers suggest that he can emerge as a match-winner for DC if signed for IPL 2023.

