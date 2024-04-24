3 reasons why Marcus Stoinis’ 124* is the best innings of IPL 2024 so far

Beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk is challenging, and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) achieved almost the impossible on Tuesday night.

The visitors didn’t start well when they won the toss and invited CSK to bat first in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the team from the front and scored a brilliant century, remaining unbeaten on 108 runs off 60 balls. He was well supported by Shivam Dube (66 off 27 balls), who struck LSG bowlers all around the park to help CSK post 210/4.

The dew was expected to play a part, however, at the halfway stage, Shivam Dube said that CSK's score was about 10–15 runs above par. In response, LSG started badly and lost Quinton de Kock on duck in the very first over. KL Rahul followed the suit soon after and was caught out on 16.

However, the Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis stood tall and scored runs from one end. Meanwhile, batters continued to struggle at the other end. Devdutt Padikkal, who was already having a dismissal season, scored 13 runs off 19 balls, adding more pressure on Stoinis.

Stoinis got to his fifty off 26 balls and was later supported by Nicholas Pooran (34 off 15) and Deepak Hooda (17* off 6 balls). The Aussie all-rounder continued to hit CSK bowlers for plenty and reached his much-deserved hundred in 55 balls.

Then, it all came to the last over, with LSG needing 17 runs to win the match. Marcus Stonis hit Mustafizur’s first ball for six, followed by a boundary. The third ball also went for four, much to CSK's despair; it was a no-ball too, and the match completely turned in LSG's favor. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 124* off 63 balls and powered LSG to a historic win.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Marcus Stoinis’ 124* is the best innings of IPL 2024 so far.

#1 It’s not easy to breach the CSK fortress

One will hardly see the Chennai Super Kings losing at Chepauk; however, yesterday was such a night. CSK started on top and was ahead in the game till the very last over of the match. Captain Gaikwad set the tone for a big score; he scored his second IPL century and was supported by Shivam Dube. They powered CSK to 210 runs.

In response, LSG lost some early wickets and was mostly chasing the game, even though Stoinis was scoring heavily at one end. Fans at Chepauk were confident that Mustafizur Rahman would defend the total, however, the LSG batter had other plans. Stoinis hit the CSK bowler for a six and then followed by three fours to power LSG to a brilliant win.

#2 Stoinis scored the highest individual score in an IPL run-chase

As usual, there was a sea of yellow at Chepauk Stadium when LSG faced CSK. As an opponent, when chasing a target of 200 plus with the whole crowd against you and having lost both openers within five overs, the match seems to go out of hand.

However, the 34-year-old, who’s out of an Australian contract, reminded everyone of his capabilities. LSG was under immense pressure throughout the game, but Marcus Stoinis kept calm and scored a brilliant century (124* off 63 balls).

The all-rounder assured that he was there till the last, making Lucknow cross the winning line. This was also the highest individual score in an IPL run-chase.

#3 Single-handedly powered LSG to their fifth win of the season

Deepak Chahar gave CSK a brilliant start when he got Quinton de Kock on a duck in the first over. KL Rahul, who guided LSG to victory when they last faced CSK, also couldn’t do much as he got out on 16. However, Stoinis kept scoring at one end, and LSG were 83-2 in 10 overs, with Marcus on 52. LSG soon lost Devdutt Padikkal, but Stoinis kept scoring heavily on the other hand, and cameos from Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda helped LSG reach close to the target.

In the final over, it was the main man, Marcus Stoinis, who went berserk and hit six and three fours, guiding LSG to a thumping win.

Stoinis remained unbeaten on 124 of 63 balls; his innings was studded with 13 fours and six sixes. He was also declared Player of the Match for his amazing, perhaps one of the best innings of IPL 2024 so far.

