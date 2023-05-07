3 reasons why Matheesha Pathirana must not play red-ball cricket regularly

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana has had a tremendous IPL season so far. The Sri Lankan international, with his unorthodox action and express pace, has made it difficult for the batters to face him. He is a highly potent death bowler, much like his predecessor Lasith Malinga.

Pathirana missed the initial set of matches in IPL 2023 due to national duty but has settled well under the guidance of MS Dhoni. He was adjudged as player of the match in CSK's recent win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) for his bowling figures of 3-15, which played a big role in restricting the opposition to just 139-7 in the first innings.

His performance drew praise from CSK skipper Dhoni, who also stressed the fact that Pathirana should focus solely on the shortest format and not play red-ball cricket.

Dhoni said during the post-match presentation:

"People who don't have a very clean action batters find it difficult to pick them. It is not the pace or variations, but the consistency. I would prefer him not to play red-ball cricket and play all the ICC tournaments, he would be a great asset for Sri Lanka. He was slightly lean last season and has added muscle this season."

The right-arm fast bowler is yet to make his first-class debut, and here are three reasons why it should stay that way in the future as well.

#1 Playing Tests with such a load-bearing action will cut short his career

Playing all three formats for the national team as well as franchise cricket becomes an extremely strenuous schedule for a player's body, especially the fast bowlers. Cricket has already ushered into an era where players are picking and choosing which matches or formats they want to play.

For someone who could be susceptible to injuries due to his action and the stress it puts on the body, Test cricket might not be the route to pursue. While there may be a temptation to explore the avenue driven by nostalgia, logic dictates that he try to master what he has already got.

He has aced the art of death bowling in white-ball cricket, which several experienced cricketers still struggle to this day. Given that bowling full and fast is his true strength, rather than conventional line-length bowling and moving the ball, he should stick to the shortest format for the sake of his career.

Additionally, playing Test cricket involves bowling long and challenging spells that are pathways to injuries. A fast bowler is only one major injury away from derailing his career and while one can't escape from injuries forever, his odds are better off by staying away from red-ball cricket.

#2 Malinga's meek Test career is a template for him in terms of what not to do

Even before Pathirana made his debut at the highest level, comparisons between him and legendary Sri Lanka seamer Lasith Malinga were rife. The uncanny resemblance in the bowling action of the two players made it hard for fans and pundits to not take notice.

Malinga was renowned for his death bowling ability and made quite the mark in white-ball cricket. His first introduction to international cricket came in the form of Test cricket. However, he could not make much of an impression as he made only 30 Test appearances, taking 101 wickets at an average of 33.15.

Malinga's Test career, which came to an end in 2011, is a perfect reminder for Pathirana to not venture down that path.

#3 He will be in huge demand across T20 leagues around the world.

Pathirana has been exceptional for CSK this season and since he has proven his caliber at possibly the highest level, he will be in demand across all the other leagues.

The rising number of franchise-based T20 leagues coupled with the fact that the shortest format is booming, makes Pathirana a marquee prospect and he can make the most of it as well.

He can still help his country by playing in major tournaments, but his workload will have to be kept an eye on since he is bound to be in demand throughout the year according to the cricketing calendar.

Should Sri Lanka reserve Matheesha Pathirana for high-stake events only? Let us know what you think.

