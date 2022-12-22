3 reasons why Mayank Agarwal is the perfect fit for CSK at IPL 2023 auction

Mayank Agarwal is one of the many Indian players to have registered for the IPL 2023 Auction. The former Punjab Kings captain was the number one retention made by the Mohali-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. However, he could not justify his enormous price tag of ₹14 crore, forcing the Kings to release him.

Speaking of his numbers in IPL 2022, Mayank Agarwal scored 196 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 122.50. His batting average was 16.33, while his highest score was 52.

The chances of Punjab Kings re-signing Agarwal are low because they already have a solid opening pair in Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. The Mohali-based franchise has also named Dhawan as its new skipper, giving a clear indication that it's no longer interested in Agarwal's services.

Although Punjab Kings have released Mayank Agarwal, the Indian batter might continue to be a 'king' in the IPL if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snap him up at the upcoming auction. Even CSK have a reliable opening pair in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, but here are three reasons why Agarwal could be a perfect fit for the Chennai-based franchise.

#1 Mayank Agarwal has a decent batting record at #3 position

Sandy @Sandy_Krish_



#ElectionSeSelection twitter.com/StarSportsIndi… Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Who among the below Indian Batters will be a Chennai Super King in Auction 2023?



#ElectionSeSelection #AuctionStar Vote and Retweet to get a chance to watch the auction from the Star Sports Studio!Who among the below Indian Batters will be a Chennai Super King in Auction 2023? Vote and Retweet to get a chance to watch the auction from the Star Sports Studio!Who among the below Indian Batters will be a Chennai Super King in Auction 2023?#ElectionSeSelection #AuctionStar I think CSK will bid for Mayank Agarwal! He can bat at number 3 for CSK. CSK always prefer experienced players! Apart from these 4,They will try to get KS Bharat in the auction. He could be solve middle order Indian batter /backup WK for MSD! I think CSK will bid for Mayank Agarwal! He can bat at number 3 for CSK. CSK always prefer experienced players! Apart from these 4,They will try to get KS Bharat in the auction. He could be solve middle order Indian batter /backup WK for MSD! #ElectionSeSelection twitter.com/StarSportsIndi…

Most of the fans see Mayank Agarwal as an opening batter only, but the truth is that he has batted at seven different positions in his IPL career so far. Agarwal has batted at number one and two in a majority of the innings, but he also has a good amount of experience of playing at number three.

The right-handed batter has played 23 innings at number three, scoring 490 runs at a strike rate of 135. CSK tried Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali at the number three position last season, but some fans felt that CSK needed them more in the slog overs.

With Mayank Agarwal at number three, Dube at four, Ali at five, MS Dhoni at six, Ravindra Jadeja at seven and Deepak Chahar at eight, the Chennai Super Kings will have much depth in their batting unit.

#2 Perfect replacement for Robin Uthappa

IMRAN ALI🇮🇳 @IMRAN6398 @Gr8byN @IPL CSK Need a Quality Overseas Bowler and Replacement of DJ Bravo. So CSK don't Bid Kane Williamson. Also Need Replacement of Robin Uthappa So CSK Target Mayank Agarwal or Manish Panday. Manish Panday Captained Karnataka in VJD Trophy Also Won. @Gr8byN @IPL CSK Need a Quality Overseas Bowler and Replacement of DJ Bravo. So CSK don't Bid Kane Williamson. Also Need Replacement of Robin Uthappa So CSK Target Mayank Agarwal or Manish Panday. Manish Panday Captained Karnataka in VJD Trophy Also Won.

Veteran Indian batter Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from the IPL earlier this year. He turned up for the Chennai Super Kings in his career's last two seasons and played an integral role in the team's IPL 2021 championship win.

CSK used Uthappa as a back-up opener, a number three batter and a finisher at times. Mayank Agarwal can do the same job as Uthappa for the Chennai Super Kings.

#3 Captaincy option?

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mayank Agarwal having a chat with MS Dhoni. Mayank Agarwal having a chat with MS Dhoni. https://t.co/7EacnZAi9l

Agarwal did not have a great season with the bat in IPL 2022, but his leadership skills were nonetheless impressive. He almost took the Punjab Kings to the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings need a new captain soon. IPL 2023 might be MS Dhoni's last season, which is why CSK will also look for a leader at this year's auction. Someone like Agarwal who has the experience and has spent a lot of time with MS Dhoni in the past could be a great choice.

Poll : 0 votes