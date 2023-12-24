3 reasons why MI need not worry if Hardik Pandya is ruled out of IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya was announced as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain just days before the IPL 2024 auction. The announcement came as a shock to the cricketing world, and plenty of fans across India reacted negatively as they wanted Rohit Sharma to continue leading the five-time IPL champions.

However, according to reports from certain quarters, Hardik Pandya could be ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an ankle injury he suffered during the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh. He was expected to return for the T20I series against Afghanistan, but that may not be the case anymore.

MI had an amazing IPL 2024 auction. Despite having a relatively low budget, they were able to strengthen their weaknesses by buying a few world-class players for bargain amounts. Hence, even if Hardik is ruled out of IPL 2024, MI will still be able to field a very strong team.

Probable Mumbai Indians lineup if Hardik Pandya is ruled out:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David (✈), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd (✈), Mohammad Nabi (✈), Gerald Coetzee (✈), Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla (Impact Player).

On that note, let's look at three reasons why Hardik Pandya's potential extended injury layoff will not affect MI's IPL 2024 campaign:

#1 They have a couple of quality overseas all-rounders

The Mumbai Indians were expected to field just one out of Romario Shepherd and Mohammad Nabi if Hardik Pandya was fit. However, both of them might have to play if Hardik is ruled out to give MI a sixth bowling option as well as increase the batting depth.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Nabi is one of the highest-ranked all-rounders in T20I cricket. Shepherd hasn't set the IPL on fire yet, but he has been in terrific form for the West Indies recently and will be eager to carry over this form into the IPL.

#2 MI are blessed with supreme Indian batting talent

Hardik Pandya has turned into more of a batting all-rounder in recent times. There were also some rumors of him batting at No. 4 for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. While he hasn't done that for the Mumbai-based franchise in the past, he excelled in that role for the Gujarat Titans (GT).

However, MI already have a gun batting order. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are all regular members of the Indian team. Nehal Wadhera, who is a very capable batter himself, will replace Hardik in the playing XI.

#3 Rohit Sharma's captaincy could be an added bonus

Hardik Pandya being ruled out of IPL 2024 could mean that Rohit Sharma will become captain of the team again. The 36-year-old led the Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2023, during which they won five IPL trophies and one CLT20 title.

India reached the 2023 World Cup final under his fine leadership recently. The right-handed batter has also changed his batting approach of late, helping his team get off to flying starts and allowing the middle-order batters to take their time.

Rohit is not getting any younger. He will turn 37 during IPL 2024 and will be eager to add some silverware to his trophy cabinet. Whether he is captain or not, the Nagpur-born batter will try his best to lead MI to their sixth IPL title in the summer of next year.

