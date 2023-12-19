3 reasons why MI signing Dilshan Madushanka in IPL 2024 auction is a good move

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka will play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 season after the left-armer was picked for INR 4.6 crore by the five-time IPL champions in the auction.

There was a bit of interest from the other teams, but MI seemed determined to bring the pacer home. The owners and the think tank seemed pretty delighted to add Madhushanka to their already impressive pace attack.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Dilshan Madushanka has been a brilliant buy for MI:

#3 The Sri Lankan connection

The Mumbai Indians have already had a legendary Sri Lankan pacer play for them in the past in Lasith Malinga. The former cricketer is now the bowling coach of MI and will have seen compatriot Madushanka from close quarters.

The left-arm seamer has already shown what he is capable of if groomed well and arguably couldn't have asked for a better mentor in Malinga. With Mahela Jayawardene also in the think tank, they could get the best out of the youngster.

#2 Dilshan Madushanka was brilliant in the 2023 World Cup

While Sri Lanka had an underwhelming 2023 World Cup campaign, Dilshan Madushanka was the standout performer. In nine games, he picked up a staggering 21 wickets and showed that he was capable of bowling through all phases.

Having already played at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of MI, and also at other venues, Madushanka will have a good idea about what he needs to do to replicate his World Cup form in T20 cricket. The experience could help him have a breakout IPL 2024 campaign.

#1 A great foil for Bumrah & Coetzee

Dilshan Madushanka has given MI an option to play him alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee and form what could be a sizzling pace trio. His ability to swing the new ball gives skipper Hardik Pandya the option to hold back his other pacers.

Hardik himself can bowl alongside Madushanka with the new ball and then can use both Bumrah and Coetzee as enforcers as well as at the back end of the innings. This gives Mumbai's bowling attack arguably a massive edge over the other teams in terms of balance.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.