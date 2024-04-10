3 reasons why Nitish Kumar Reddy is the next big thing in Indian cricket

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two runs in the 23rd match of IPL 2024 in Mullanpur on April 9, Tuesday.

Batting first, SRH put up a decent total of 182.9 on the board thanks largely to Nitish Kumar Reddy's 37-ball 64. The fast-bowling all-rounder, who hails from Andhra, proved to be the X factor for SRH in this game as he also came back to pick up a wicket with the ball in hand.

Although he conceded 33 runs in his three overs, Reddy showed that he can prove to be a good all-round option for any team he plays for.

In this listicle, we give you three reasons why Nitish Kumar Reddy can be the next big thing in Indian cricket.

#1 Nitish Kumar Reddy is a fast-bowling all-rounder

With the dearth of India's fast-bowling all-rounder resources replenished to some extent by the advent of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy can add to those ranks.

He is a more than decent fast-bowling all-rounder, and this will give him a massive advantage over his competitors. With his ability to bowl at a good pace and hit the back of a length consistently, Reddy can also bat wherever his team wants him to and play sensible knocks.

This ability of his - to manage both his batting and bowling workloads - will hold him in good stead in the future.

#2 He can hit the ball a long way

As was seen in the brilliant knock he played against PBKS on Tuesday, Reddy can hit the ball a long way. This skill will help him tremendously in white-ball cricket if he is to become a player to watch out for in India.

In his 64-run knock in Mullanpur, Reddy hit five massive sixes, to go with four boundaries. This ability to clear the ropes at a canter is something that will endear him to supporters and selectors both, and make him someone to look out for in the future.

Nitish Kumar Reddy possesses brute strength and this is what makes him such a dangerous player to bowl to.

#3 He has a calm head

Perhaps the most important skill of them all, Nitish Kumar Reddy possesses a calm demeanor which makes him perform well under pressure. He has consistently done well for Andhra in age group and first-class cricket and showcased how he can hold his own when put under duress.

His first-class batting record is not that impressive, with an average of 20 in 17 games, but he does have a ton to his name, against Bihar last season. He has a slightly better average of 36 in one-day domestic cricket.

Reddy, who is just 20 years old, has the vitality of youth yet just about enough experience to hold his own. His calm demeanor will undoubtedly help him a lot.