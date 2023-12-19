3 reasons why Pat Cummins at ₹20.50 crore is a bad signing for SRH in IPL 2024

Australian captain Pat Cummins became the latest addition to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) roster during the 2024 IPL auction on December 19. The 30-year-old became the first player to breach the ₹20 crore mark by going for a whooping ₹20.50 crore.

Hyderabad had to fight off stiff competition from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to acquire the services of Cummins. It is the second instance where the Aussie pacer has gone for plenty after being sold for ₹15.50 crore (the highest signing that year) in the 2020 auction.

While Cummins is undoubtedly an asset for any side, considering his recent success as a captain in their title-winning World Cup run, his signing for such a massive price by SRH comes with its share of issues.

On that note, let us look at three reasons why Pat Cummins at ₹20.50 crore is a bad signing for SRH in IPL 2024.

#1 Pat Cummins' recent IPL record leaves a lot to be desired

Cummins was disappointing when last seen in the IPL

Pat Cummins left several Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans dejected with his performances the last time he played in the IPL.

Despite being among the top red-ball bowlers in the world, the 30-year-old has always found the going a bit difficult in the T20 format. In the 2022 IPL, Cummins played only five games and conceded runs at an alarmingly high economy rate of 10.69. He also picked up only seven wickets and made little impact at any stage of the bowling innings for KKR.

The fact remains that franchises often get lured into acquiring Cummins based on his outstanding showing in other formats for Australia. Yet, his overall IPL record is mediocre at best, with only 45 wickets in 42 games at an average of over 30 and an economy of 8.54.

#2 SRH already have several sure-shot overseas starters

The South African trio is almost certain to start in the SRH playing XI.

By signing Pat Cummins as the most expensive buy in IPL history, SRH almost certainly have to start the Aussie skipper in the playing XI.

However, they already have three bonified sure-shot overseas starters in the retained squad - Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen.

Klaasen was their best batter last season, with an average of almost 50 and a strike rate of 177.07. Meanwhile, Jansen gave SRH the initial breakthroughs in most of their games despite finishing with 10 wickets in eight outings. Markram being the captain makes him a sure starter in the playing XI.

The franchise acquired World Cup final hero Travis Head for ₹6.80 crore and Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹1.5 crore in addition to already having New Zealand big-hitter Glenn Phillips. Cummins' purchase makes it a classic case of too many cooks potentially spoiling the broth.

IPL title wins often come down to the strength of the Indian core, begging the question if SRH have missed a trick by investing heavily in overseas options.

#3 Role Redundancy and Injury History

Where will Pat Cummins fit in SRH's bowling attack?

Pace bowling is arguably SRH's strongest suit, with the franchise boasting several gun bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

With the pick of Pat Cummins, SRH have made it a bowling arsenal high on role redundancy. It becomes a further painstaking process if the think tank plays two spinners among Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Wanindu Hasaranga. Considering their trade for Shabhaz and the pick up of Hasaranga, the two-spinner strategy is all the more likely.

It means SRH will have seven international pace-bowling options for three spots in the playing XI with the addition of Cummins. By purchasing the Aussie pacer for such a high price, the franchise have also deprived themselves of other potential Indian picks that could bolster their batting or all-round capabilities.

Cummins is also an all-format player for Australia while being an express pacer, making his injury possibilities impossible to overlook. Incidentally, the speedster played five games for KKR in IPL 2022 before being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hip injury.

