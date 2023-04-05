3 reasons why Prabhsimran Singh could be the next big thing in Indian cricket

The first week of IPL 2023 is yet to conclude, but several young players have already announced their arrival at the grand stage. Prabhsimran Singh is one of them.

In the opening match of the competition, Chennai Super Kings' Rajvardhan Hangargekar impressed everyone with his fast bowling. In the second game, Prabhsimran Singh earned the fans' attention with his boundary-scoring abilities in the powerplay overs.

Playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Singh scored 23 runs off just 12 balls, whacking two fours and two sixes. He looked set for a big score, but the youngster lost his wicket to Tim Southee in the second over.

Earlier tonight, Prabhsimran Singh converted his good start into a big score while playing against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Opening the batting for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Singh scored 60 runs off 34 deliveries. His innings consisted of seven fours and three sixes.

Prabhsimran Singh's first two innings in IPL 2023 have been quite impressive, and here are three reasons why he could become the next big thing in Indian cricket.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh takes no time to settle in the middle

Over the last few years, fans have noticed that Indian batters struggle to find boundaries in the powerplay overs of limited-overs matches. They often take two or three overs to settle in the middle, but Prabhsimran Singh has shown that he can hit boundaries from the word 'go'.

In the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Singh scored 23 runs in two overs, while earlier tonight against the Rajasthan Royals, he hit Trent Boult for a four and KM Asif for a six in the first two overs. His intent can help the Indian team achieve more success in ODIs and T20Is.

#2 Singh can hit sixes frequently

Singh has been a consistent performer for Punjab in domestic cricket. Speaking of his record in T20 cricket, the rising star has smashed 108 fours and 61 sixes. His fours vs sixes ratio is better than that of a lot of Indian batters.

Even in IPL 2023 so far, Singh has whacked 10 fours and five sixes in two innings. He knows how to clear the boundaries, which could be a big positive for the Indian cricket team in the future.

#3 Singh has impressive numbers in first-class cricket too

While Singh has done a great job for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 so far, he has been a top performer for Punjab in domestic cricket for quite some time. The youngster has played 11 first-class matches for his state team, scoring 689 runs in 15 innings.

Singh has recorded three centuries and one half-century, which highlights his excellent century conversion rate. He also scored a double hundred in the last season of the Ranji Trophy. If Singh maintains his consistency, he could become the next big thing in Indian cricket across all three formats.

