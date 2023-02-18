Rajasthan Royals (RR) were dealt a huge blow as Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a lumbar stress fracture. The Karnataka pacer underwent surgery that will require a lengthy rehabilitation process to return to match fitness.

After having a long stint with the Kolkata Knight Rides (KKR) in the IPL, Krishna was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹10 crores. The speedster did not disappoint as he picked up 19 wickets in 17 matches.

The inaugural champions will dearly miss Krishna's services as he has put in consistent performances for the last couple of years, even getting his maiden India cap in the process. His absence will put a clear dent in the plans of the inaugural champions as they commence on a quest to clinch their second IPL title.

On that note, let us discuss three reasons why Prasidh Krishna's absence will hurt the Rajasthan Royals greatly.

3 reasons why Prasidh Krishna's absence is a big blow for Rajasthan Royals

#1 Excellent performance last season

Prasidh Krishna repaid the faith paid in him by the RR think tank as he picked up 19 wickets in 17 matches in IPL 2022. The lanky pacer consistently put in good performances as he ended the season with an average of 29 and a decent economy rate of 8.29. He bowled with the new ball and would return at the end to bowl crunch overs at the death.

#2 Playing conditions in Jaipur

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has often assisted pacers, generating swing and steep bounce of the wicket. The playing surface has often been coated with a tint of fresh grass, something which has been seldom seen in India in the months of April and May. The lanky pacer would have been able to generate some good bounce with his height and swing the ball, making him twice as effective.

#3 Lack of clear replacement for RR

RR do not seem to have a like-for-like replacement for Krishna. Amongst the other pacers, RR have Navdeep Saini but he is a different kind of bowler who relies more on raw pace to upset the batters. In any case, his performances over the past couple of years have been underwhelming. RR might need to sign a new Indian pace bowler, but finding one with Krishna's tall build might prove to be difficult.

On that note, we conclude our piece on 3 reasons why RR will miss Prasidh Krishna dearly. Can you think of any other reasons? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes