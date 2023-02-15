3 reasons why RCB appointing Sania Mirza as mentor for WPL 2023 is the right move

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, February 15 named Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as the women’s team mentor for the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The inaugural edition of the tournament featuring five franchises will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

RCB announced the appointment of Sania as the mentor of the women’s team via a video on their official social media accounts. The Bangalore-based franchise uploaded the video with the caption:

“The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team.”

Reacting to her appointment as RCB mentor, Saina said she is very excited and is looking forward to helping young women and young girls believe that sports can be one of their first career choices.

In the wake of her appointment as RCB mentor, we look at three reasons why the move is the right one.

#1 She is a highly inspirational figure in sports

Sania Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles. Pic: Getty Images

To be a mentor to a team, you need to be an achiever yourself, and Sania is definitely one. A former doubles world No. 1, she won six major titles, having captured the Wimbledon, US Open, and the Australian Open in women’s doubles and Australian Open, French Open, and US Open in mixed doubles.

Apart from being conferred with the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Sania was also on the BBC list of 100 inspiring women in 2015. Having achieved so much in a decorated tennis career, her presence in the RCB dressing room is sure to inspire the women’s team during the WPL.

#2 As a non-cricketer, she can bring a fresh outlook to the role

It can be argued that a former cricketer would make a better mentor for a cricket team. And while, logically, that makes a lot of sense, there is a different side to the coin as well. As a non-cricketer sportsperson, Sania can perhaps bring a fresh outlook to the role, something which a mentor with a cricketing background might unintentionally miss out on.

Unlike the head coach of a cricket team, who looks after the technical aspects as well, the task of a mentor is more psychological in nature. The mentor has to prepare the team to mentally fight it out in the middle and remain in the right mindset to push for victory. This is something that can definitely be done by a sportsperson with a non-cricketing background.

In Sania’s case, she has the experience of having tasted a lot of success at the top level. At the same time, she has also seen numerous highs and lows during her sporting career, making her a good fit for the role of a mentor.

#3 She can understand the perspective of female athletes in a better manner

She is a former doubles world No. 1. Pic: Getty Images

Being a renowned female sportsperson, Sania will be expected to understand the perspective of a women’s sports team in a better manner. Having taken up tennis at a time when there weren’t too many females willing to pursue the sport in India, the 36-year-old has been a pioneer in a sense.

She must have faced a lot of rejections and disappointments and would be very aware of what it takes for a female sportsperson from India to succeed. Sania’s thoughts on being appointed as the mentor of RCB’s women’s squad are also on similar lines. She commented:

“I have been a professional athlete for 20 years, which is very depressing sometimes when I think of it. But I feel like my next job, when I retire, is to try and help young women and young girls believe that sport can be one of the first career choices for them.

“For me, I feel the kind of things that I did go through - 30 years ago, when I picked up a tennis racquet, it was kind of unheard of at that point. I just want to help the next generation in believing in themselves that no matter how many odds are against you, you can achieve your goals if you back yourself.”

How much Sania’s presence helps RCB is a question that time will answer. But the decision to appoint her is definitely the right one without a doubt.

