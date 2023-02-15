Royal Challengers Bangalore appoint Sania Mirza as mentor of women’s team for WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as the mentor of the women’s cricket team. The Bangalore franchise are one of the five teams that will be taking part in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which begins on March 4 in Mumbai.

RCB announced their appointment of Sania as the mentor of the women’s squad through a video on their official social media handles. The WPL franchise shared the video with the caption:

“The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team.”

Sharing her thoughts on being appointed as a mentor of Bangalore’s women’s team, Sania commented:

“I was a little surprised, but I was really excited because, fortunately or unfortunately, I have been a professional athlete for 20 years, which is very depressing sometimes when I think of it. But I feel like my next job, when I retire, is to try and help young women and young girls believe that sport can be one of the first career choices for them.

“For me, I feel the kind of things that I did go through - 30 years ago, when I picked up a tennis racquet, it was kind of unheard of at that point. I just want to help the next generation in believing in themselves that no matter how many odds are against you, you can achieve your goals if you back yourself.”

Sania, 36, announced her retirement from professional tennis in January this year, revealing that the WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February will be her last event as a player.

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 schedule

The schedule for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) was released on Tuesday, February 14. Below are details of RCB’s fixtures in WPL 2023.

March 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 2, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (3:30 PM)

March 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 4, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Match No. 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Match No. 8, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Match No. 13, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Match No. 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

March 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 19, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (3:30 PM)

