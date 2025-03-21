3 reasons why RCB can win IPL 2025

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slated to square off against the defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of the competition on March 22 (Saturday).

Ad

Despite their valiant efforts over the years, RCB is yet to win a single IPL title but their fans have always remained invested in the team which have made it one of the most popular franchises in the world.

They have finished as the runners-up thrice but have failed to go all the way. They have had strong teams in the past but have lacked that intensity and X factor to lift the title. RCB did something remarkable last year when they won six consecutive matches in the league stage to qualify for the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

They turned it around when the needed the most after losing six out of the first seven matches and looked dead and buried for yet another year. Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, RCB managed to form a relatively stronger team than the previous years and will be hopeful of breaking their jinx of lifting their maiden IPL title.

On that note, let us have a look at three possible reasons why RCB can win the 2025 IPL title:

Ad

# 1. RCB have a better bowling line-up than previous seasons

Over the years, the RCB bowlers have been the weaker link for the franchise which has cost them season after season. On a flat Chinnaswamy wicket, they conceded massive scores and despite having top-quality batting line-ups, they haven't quite managed to chase it down on most occasions.

However t,hey have a much better bowling line-up in 2025 which is suited to the conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya are good defensive bowlers who can be the perfect choice for the home conditions.

Ad

They are also wicket-taking options with Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood expected to take over the new ball duties. The middle overs can be controlled better than the previous years. Overall, the RCB bowling attack looks like a well-oiled unit that can make a difference this year.

# 2. The form of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar

Virat Kohli's form will be crucial to RCB's chances in the IPL. Source: Getty

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli is the lynchpin of the squad, and his form will be crucial if the franchise is to make history and win its maiden IPL title. Kohli scored 973 runs in the 2016 season and led RCB to the final of the tournament.

Ad

It was also on the back of a stupendous performance from Kohli in 2024 that helped RCB make a dream comeback and qualify for the playoffs. However they have to be more consistent this season and try and finish in the top two which will give them two shots at the final.

Kohli was in stupendous form during the Champions Trophy and the squad could revolve around him and bat according to the game situation. Meanwhile, the newly appointed captain Rajat Patidar has been in superb form coming into the tournament. He scored a brilliant 132 in a List A match against Hyderabad recently besides scoring 81 and 66 in a couple of T20 games.

Ad

# 3. Plenty of match-winners in their ranks

Unlike the previous years, RCB has a plethora of match winners in their ranks for the 18th season. They have roped in Phil Salt who is a genuine match winner and can change the complexion of the game in the powerplay itself.

The middle and lower middle order, including Liam Livingstone and Tim David, can decimate any bowling attack on their day, and on a flat Chinnaswamy wicket, they can absolutely maul the bowlers.

Ad

Romario Shepherd, another out-and-out match winner is also in the squad but might not be a starter. He could play the role of a finisher and when on song, we have seen what sort of impact he can make.

The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have the ability to dismantle any top-quality batting line-up. If everything falls into place, RCB could end up ending their trophy drought after 17 seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback