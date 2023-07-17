3 reasons why RCB moving on from Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar is the wrong move

There is a high chance that the coaching duo of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar may not be affiliated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the next season. Their contracts are yet to be renewed while the franchise is also deliberating the future of bowling coach Adam Griffith.

According to multiple reports, the franchise is keen on bringing in new names to the coaching staff for fresh ideas as its quest for a maiden title continues.

Following their coaching stints with the Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) the pair jumped ship to RCB in 2019. Hesson was appointed as director of cricket operations while Bangar initially held the role of batting coach, until his promotion to head coach in 2022.

They have been a constant presence behind the scenes in terms of strategy and improvement. Until now, they were also heavily backed by the management as well as the players.

With several franchises changing their coaching personnel in recent times, let us take a look at why RCB following suit will turn out to be a bad decision.

#1 Hesson and Bangar have done better than their predecessors

RCB's best season to date arguably came in 2016, when they made their third final appearance, losing to eventual champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a close margin. However, just when the franchise hoped for a lift-off, they endured their worst-ever phase.

Daniel Vettori and Gary Kirsten lost their positions after RCB finished eighth, sixth, and eighth from 2017 to 2019. Mike Hesson came into the frame with Simon Katich as the head coach and the franchise slowly recovered. RCB ended their three-year run without playoffs by qualifying in 2020.

Sanjay Bangar came in as a consultant in 2021 and the franchise's top-four run continued. The recent 2023 edition marked the first time that RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs under their regime. They were in contention for a spot till the last match of the league but lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) at home to ultimately finish sixth.

Considering that the team had some issues with their middle order, along with availability and injury issues throughout, it would arguably be a rash decision to let Hesson and Bangar go on the basis of just one mediocre season.

#2 The current squad is a blueprint of their vision

The mega-auction post the 2021 season was a crucial one as franchises had to make tough choices as they only had the option of retaining up to four players from their entire squad. Hesson and Bangar led the reform, making some tough decisions like letting the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal leave the team.

They made a strong impression at the mega-auctions, roping in some huge players like Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood, and Wanindu Hasaranga, players who would go on to forge the core of their team.

The current look RCB team has a much more well-rounded bowling attack when compared to previous seasons. With the trio of Kohli, du Plessis, and Maxwell clicking well, it is only a matter of time before the side clinch the title with this same combination with a few minor changes in the squad.

#3 Players have flourished on a personal level under their coaching

Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson have emphasized the need of honing emerging talent and inculcating them into the squad. Over the years, a number of youngsters have flourished under their system and have made serious strides.

Mohammed Siraj was a rookie pacer when he came into RCB, but is now one of the best all-format seam bowlers in international cricket. The right-arm pacer's exploits, particularly in the 2021 season have elevated to him another level.

Other players like Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed have also profited in the current coaching system. Patidar's absence in the 2023 season was sorely felt, which goes to show his importance in the playing XI in such a short time.

How will RCB's coaching staff shape up ahead of IPL 2024? Let us know what you think.