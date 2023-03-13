3 reasons why RCB must play Dane van Niekerk in their WPL 2023 match against DC

Things are going from bad to worse for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL 2023. Having lost their first four matches, their qualification hopes hang by a thread as they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first reverse fixture of the season at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, March 13.

While it remains to be seen if they ring in some changes, they have the option of former South African captain Dane van Niekerk to turn to on the bench. The all-rounder could just add a cutting edge to the lineup that they've been missing across departments.

Ahead of tonight's WPL 2023 clash, we look at three reasons as to why Van Niekerk must play for RCB against DC.

#1 RCB could tap into Van Niekerk's experience

RCB's overseas contingent has been a major letdown so far in WPL 2023. Sophie Devine has just started to click into gear, while Ellyse Perry struck a half-century in the last game. However, a cohesive performance has been hard to come by.

Megan Schutt was dropped from the playing XI in the last game, and Heather Knight has also blown hot and cold. Van Niekerk's experience of playing years of international cricket, apart from a host of T20 leagues around the world, could just add a cutting edge to the RCB outfit for the game against DC.

She is a very versatile batter who can manipulate the field well and could come in as a breath of fresh air to arrest the side's batting collapses.

#2 She offers a wicket-taking wrist-spin option

If RCB have been inconsistent with the bat, they have been woeful with the ball. Their strike bowlers, Schutt and Renuka Thakur, have just not stood up, while their spinners haven't left a long-lasting impact either.

Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana was dropped after the side's opening fixture - incidentally against DC. While Shreyanka Patil has been mighty impressive ever since replacing her, RCB could still do with a wicket-taking option.

Van Niekerk is a wrist-spinner in the classical mold who can send down four overs on a given day. It is that variety that the Royal Challengers possibly need to infuse some wings into their bowling unit, and the former South African skipper must hence get a look-in for tonight's WPL 2023 clash.

#3 She will be motivated to make a statement

Van Niekerk's cryptic social media posts over the weekend indicated towards her retirement from international cricket. Reports around the same have also been circulating, and after her controversial exclusion from South Africa's T20 World Cup squad recently, she will be motivated to prove a point that she has a lot to offer.

This often tends to bring the best out of players. It could just see Van Niekerk emerge as a match-winner for RCB, notwithstanding the world-class player that she already is.

Against a DC side looking to make winning in the WPL 2023 a habit, she certainly makes for an enterprising inclusion who could set the stage alight in Navi Mumbai. Time will tell if Van Niekerk finally gets to make her debut in the tournament.

Should RCB play Dane van Niekerk in their WPL 2023 clash against DC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

