3 reasons why RCB need not worry despite loss to GT in IPL 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) crashed to their first defeat of IPL 2025 after their loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 2. They hosted Gujarat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in what was their first home game of the season.

Batting first, RCB managed to put up a fighting total of 169/8 on the board from their 20 overs. However, given the venue and it being a small ground, this total was never going to be enough to defend.

So did it turn out as Gujarat Titans eased their way past the target, getting to 170/2 in just 17.5 overs, thus winning with 13 balls and eight wickets to spare. Sai Sudharsan scored 49 while Jos Buttler (73*) and Sherfane Rutherford (30*) remained unbeaten in the end.

RCB's bowlers clearly failed to contain the opposition batters or even pick up wickets to try and create some pressure. They fell short playing at home, which has always been a concern for them. However, they have had a strong start to their campaign with two wins from three games and a positive net run-rate, which keeps them in a decent position.

That said, here are three reasons why RCB need not worry despite their loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

#3 RCB have an improved fast-bowling attack

RCB have always struggled with fast-bowling, which has been an aspect that has haunted the side season after season. However, they seem to have made a conscious effort this time around with their signings and retentions.

They brought in Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have worked well as a duo at the top for them so far. Hazlewood has picked up six wickets from three games and has been very effective and economical except for the GT game.

While Bhuvneshwar may not have picked up as many wickets, he has been economical as well. He returned with figures of 1/23 from four overs against GT. With Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar doing the work upfront, Yash Dayal comes in to bowl during the middle overs, giving the team more fast bowling through the innings. Dayal has been equally impressive so far.

#2 Middle order performing

Another lasting concern with RCB has always been regarding their middle-order batting. The side has more often than not been top heavy and struggled when the top-order batters fail to perform.

However, there is evident balance and depth in the batting unit this time around. Against GT, they were reduced to 42/4 inside seven overs of their innings. From that stage, it was a commendable recovery to finish at 169/8.

With Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar failing at the top, the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David stood up to steady the ship. Livingstone scored a 40-ball 54 while Jitesh scored 33 off 21. Tim David gave them a decent finish with his quickfire 18-ball 32. This certainly comes as a huge positive for the team going forward.

#1 Two away games in their next three fixtures

RCB began their IPL 2025 campaign with two wins in their first two games. Notably, both their wins came playing away from home. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and trounced Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.

While they lost against Gujarat at home, their upcoming fixtures could help them get back on track. The team has historically done well while playing away from home and struggle usually while playing in Bengaluru.

Two out of their next three games are away from home. They next face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium before returning home to face the Delhi Capitals and then head to Jaipur to face the Rajasthan Royals. Going by the record, being on the road could help them grab a few more early wins.

