3 reasons why RCB trading out Shahbaz Ahmed ahead of IPL 2024 is the wrong move

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) decided to trade Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in exchange for left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar. This move has raised quite a few eyebrows and has had mixed reactions.

Shahbaz had a pretty ordinary IPL 2023 season where he played 10 games and scored just 42 runs, managing to pick up just one wicket at an appalling economy rate of 13.57. On the basis of such performance, one might argue that it was a smart move to get him off the books.

However, here are three reasons why Shahbaz Ahmed's trade doesn't make sense from RCB's point of view:

#3 Shahbaz Ahmed had an impressive IPL 2022

In 16 matches played in IPL 2022, Shahbaz Ahmed picked just four wickets but also scored 219 runs that included some incredibly useful cameos down the order. Alongside Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz was playing the role of a finisher for RCB.

Apart from that, Shahbaz continues to be one of the crucial performers for Bengal in domestic cricket and perhaps one bad season doesn't define the all-rounder. He has shown in the past that he is a quick learner.

#2 Mayank Dagar is not exactly a like-for-like replacement

While Mayank Dagar is a left-arm spinner known to have the ability to use the long handle, he may not be the like-for-like replacement of Shahbaz Ahmed. While Shahbaz was capable of batting at No.5 or No.6, one cannot be sure that Dagar would play the same role.

In 54 T20 games, Dagar has picked up 55 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.57. However, he has scored just 72 runs in his entire T20 career, showing just how small the sample space is to term him as an all-rounder.

Dagar might play as a specialist spinner and RCB will have to find a lower-middle-order hitter like Shahbaz in the forthcoming auction.

#1 RCB have had a history of being impatient with players

Sometimes in T20 cricket, backing plays a crucial role in a player turning around his and the franchise's fortunes. This is one area where RCB could be guilty of not showing enough faith over the years.

Be it the likes of KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, or even Tim David, RCB have arguably regretted letting them go as they have gone on to perform consistently for other teams.

There's also a chance that RCB might regret giving away Shabaz Ahmed, especially given how talented he is across all three departments.