3 reasons why Reece Topley's injury could be a big blow to RCB in IPL 2023

In what comes as another huge blow to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-arm pacer Reece Topley dislocated his right shoulder during RCB’s opening game against the Mumbai Indians and remains doubtful for the remainder of the season.

Topley took the important wicket of Cameron Green in his second over to unsettle the MI top order.

He then landed awkwardly on his shoulder while diving to save a run. RCB team director Mike Hesson confirmed that Topley’s shoulder was popped back in as he left for the scans.

Hesson is hopeful that the injury is not too serious and that the pacer will return to the side in some time.

Reece Topley has been injury prone in recent months and his unavailability will be a major concern for RCB, especially with Josh Hazlewood already being ruled 0ut of the tournament.

While there is no official confirmation yet, it looks unlikely that the Englishman will play any further part in the tournament.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three reasons why Reece Topley’s injury could be a massive blow to RCB in IPL 2023.

#1 A perfect replacement for Josh Hazlewood

When Topley was inducted into the RCB squad, he was touted to be the ideal replacement for Hazelwood, who did a fabulous job for the side in the previous edition of the tournament.

Topley tends to hit the deck hard just like Hazlewood and could have made a significant difference as the tournament progressed. He also moves the ball both ways and creates awkward angles for the right-hander coming from around the wicket.

His absence could force RCB to tinker with their playing combination. David Willey might be drafted in but they will need a replacement if Topley is completely ruled out of the competition.

#2 An out-and-out team man

One thing that you can rest assured of whenever Reece Topley is part of the playing XI is his sincere commitment to the game.

Despite not being an out-and-out fast bowler, he tends to run in every delivery he bowls. He is also a fantastic fielder in the deep and his absence could hamper RCB’s team combination going forward.

#3 Reece Topley has innumerable tricks up his sleeve

Reece Topley possesses a wide variety of deliveries ranging from outswingers to inswingers and yorker-length deliveries.

While he tries to make use of the conditions in the powerplay if there is anything on offer, he also mixes it up well in the death overs with a wide range of slower deliveries.

Topley might not be an express bowler, but his consistent lengths have troubled batters in the past. While he hasn’t been ruled out officially, RCB might need to begin their search for his replacement.

