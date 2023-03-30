3 reasons why Ricky Ponting will have a big part to play in Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 season

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has played a huge part in the franchise's change of fortunes of late. The former Australia captain took over a mediocre side who were struggling to make it to the playoffs and transformed them into genuine title contenders.

Ponting took over DC in 2018 and has helped the team achieve great heights, including a maiden final appearance in the 2020 edition. Under his reign, DC have qualified for the playoffs three times in a row as well.

The previous season was a little harsh on them, considering the late arrivals and injuries, DC narrowly missed out on a playoff spot. This time around, Ponting will arguably have a huge role to play, considering that the franchise will be without their captain, Rishabh Pant.

The Australian's dynamic personality has worked wonders for DC so far, and his methods have shown results as well over the years. With Sourav Ganguly by his side as the Director of Cricket, the Capitals are in for a crucial season, which will hopefully end their quest for a first title.

On that note, here are three reasons why Ricky Ponting will have a big part to play in Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 season.

#1 Australian thinktank with David Warner

In Rishabh Pant's absence, veteran batter David Warner will lead DC. The opening batter's exceptional record while leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past is bound to leave the franchise optimistic.

However, for a captain to fully function, he has to work well alongside the head coach. In this scenario, with both the candidates being Australian, the integration process is bound to be seamless.

Their typical Australian relentless winning mentality is bound to spark some magic on the field. The fate of DC in IPL 2023 will depend a lot on how well Warner and Ponting work together.

It has been a while since Warner has led the team in a conventional sense, given that he parted ways with SRH in 2021 and his leadership ban was not lifted by Cricket Australia (CA).

However, he was always there to assist Pant, with him being a young captain. Being a senior member, he was also seen having constant conversations with the bowlers, which Ponting must have wholeheartedly encouraged.

#2 Responsible for a lot of talented and fringe Indian players

Ricky Ponting has already played a massive part in the development of several Indian youngsters over the years. Whether it be his time with the Mumbai Indians (MI) or his ongoing stint in Delhi.

Currently, the DC squad is a blend of regular international and Indian players along with a slew of exciting Indian names. The head coach has already forged a special bond with Rishabh Pant and speaks of him highly whenever the opportunity presents him.

Apart from the skipper, there are several talented players who are at a critical juncture in their respective careers. Ponting has a huge responsibility in the form of unlocking the maximum potential out of candidates like Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yash Dhull.

He has already mentioned that the upcoming edition will be the biggest for Shaw. While the youngster has not been able to cement his position in the national team, he has produced good numbers in the IPL over the years and has certainly struck a chord with Ponting as well.

Sarfaraz Khan, on the other hand, is on the brink of a maiden national call-up. A solid IPL 2023 season, where appearances are almost guaranteed given that he is their primary wicket-keeping option in the absence of Pant, is bound to get him through the door, albeit the difference in format.

#3 Keep the squad united in the absence of Pant

Apart from his cricketing brains, it is evident that Ricky Ponting is just a vital presence in the Delhi setup. DC were in a bit of disarray when their head coach was in isolation midway through the 2022 season.

Ponting's presence has become altogether even more important now that Rishabh Pant is absent. The wicketkeeper, as several have already mentioned, is an irreplaceable candidate. Given that DC are set to return to the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium after four years, his presence as a local player would have been a massive lift.

The head coach will have to oversee the new leadership, integrate new players who have joined after the IPL 2023 mini-auction, and deal with losses like Shardul Thakur in a massive quest for the title.

In other words, he is DC's nucleus in IPL 2023 around which everything will be dictated.

Will DC win the IPL title for the first time in 2023? Let us know what you think.

