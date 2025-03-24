3 reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad must continue batting at no.3 for CSK in IPL 2025 after win vs MI

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) was one-way traffic for the most part, thanks to CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. After maneuvering his bowlers to perfection and restricting MI to a sub-par 155 for 9 in 20 over, all eyes were on Gaikwad the batter.

However, much to the surprise of the packed crowd in Chennai, the 28-year-old did not walk out to bat with Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi made to open. Despite the latter falling early in just the second over, the move worked wonders in the end as Gaikwad batted at No.3 and scored a blistering half-century.

The stylish right-hander reached the milestone off only 22 deliveries and all but ensured a CSK win with his knock. While his dismissal on 53 led to a mini-collapse, the home side eventually secured a relatively comfortable win by four wickets in the first ball of the final over.

Despite the win, CSK fandom remains divided when it comes to Gaikwad's batting position for the remainder of the season. While some believe he should return to the top where he has achieved incredible success, others could see the logic behind the CSK skipper batting at No.3.

On that note, here are three reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue batting at No.3 for the rest of the IPL 2025 season.

# 1 Gaikwad can be the 'Guts and Glue' for CSK in the difficult middle overs

Ruturaj Gaikwad's mastery against spin could be pivotal for a flamboyant CSK middle-order [Credit: Getty]

It is no secret that batting in the middle overs in Chennai is as staunch a task as there is for a batter in the IPL. With the pitch often being slow and turning prodigiously, even the best strokemakers have found the going tough at Chepauk Stadium.

An example of that was the in-form Tilak Varma and the brilliant Suryakumar Yadav combining for 60 runs off 51 deliveries between them in the CSK-MI clash last night. Meanwhile, Gaikwad remains in a league by himself when it comes to scoring at will against spin even on the tacky Chennai wicket.

He smashed arguably the best white-ball finger spinner in the world, Mitchell Santner, for two boundaries and a maximum off his first over. With Shivam Dube given the license to run opposition spinners riot with his six-hitting, Gaikwad can be the ideal foil for him in the middle overs.

CSK are also thin on in-form middle-order batters and their IPL 2025 opener against MI was an example of that. Even after Gaikwad's dismissal for 53 and the team placed comfortably at 78 for 2 in 7.5 overs, it took them until the last over and four more wickets to chase down 156.

By batting one position lower at No.3, Gaikwad potentially plays more of the difficult middle overs against spin and acts as a shield to a slightly fragile CSK middle order.

# 2 Simplifies the Devon Conway 'Plug and Play' option

Devon Conway might be back opening the batting for CSK sooner than later [Credit: Getty]

Much of the off-season debate, when it came to CSK, was about their top three and how they can fit all of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ultimately, the side went without one of their batting pillars over the last couple of years - Conway.

While the New Zealand opener missed out on IPL 2024, the southpaw was one of CSK's heroes in their 2023 title run, scoring 672 runs at an average of 51.69 in 16 matches. Yet, the Men in Yellow went in with the in-form Ravindra and could not find a place for Conway due to the overseas player limitations.

Nevertheless, with the CSK batters other than Gaikwad and Ravindra looking out of sorts, Conway's return to the lineup might be needed anytime in the upcoming games. With Gaikwad batting at No.3, CSK will be saved from the headache of how three openers can all be fit into the lineup.

They needn't change anything else in the batting order and can just plug Conway in as Ravindra's opening partner - a role the duo have performed admirably for the New Zealand ODI side since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

# 3 Ideal for tempo in the powerplay on flatter pitches

Rachin Ravindra and an attacking opening partner might be ideal for CSK in away games [Credit: Getty]

CSK have occasionally been found wanting in away games, especially on flatter wickets, when Gaikwad opens the batting with another batter with a similar tempo. If the opening game against MI was anything to go by, Ravindra looks set to play the role of holding one end up in the powerplay before accelerating.

In such a case, using an attacking option like Rahul Tripathi or later someone else like Sam Curran to score quick runs with strike rate taking precedence over quantity of runs could be crucial on 200+ wickets. In doing so, if the designated attacking batter gets out, Gaikwad can always stop any potential freefall at No.3.

Powerplay exploitation has become paramount in modern T20 - evidenced by the two finalists of last season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Hence, Ravindra's opening partner being an all-out attacking batter, with Gaikwad coming in at No.3, provided CSK with the best opportunity of scoring big in high-scoring venues.

