3 reasons why Ruturaj Gaikwad could have an outside chance of making India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in impressive form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He is currently the second-leading run-getter in the T20 league with 349 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.17 and a strike rate of 142.45.

The right-handed batter had a slow start to IPL 2024, registering a highest score of 46 from his first four matches. However, he has smashed two half-centuries and a ton in his last four innings. Gaikwad contributed 67* off 58 balls in a chase of 138 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 27-year-old followed it up with 69 off 40 in the 20-run triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After being dismissed for 17 in the away game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he hammered a brilliant 108* off 60 balls in the home clash against the same team, albeit in a losing cause.

In the wake of Gaikwad's excellent showing in IPL 2024, we analyze three reasons why he could have an outside chance of making India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad is a great backup option as opener

Team India are all set to go into the 2024 T20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers. It would be difficult to look beyond them as the Men in Blue's No. 1 choice as openers for the ICC event.

Rohit has slammed over 3,900 runs in 151 ODIs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 139.97, with five hundreds and 29 half-centuries. There were some question marks over his strike rate following his poor performance at the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, the Indian captain has lifted his game brilliantly since then.

If we look at Gill, he has 335 runs in 14 T20Is at an average of 25.76 and a strike rate of 147.57, with one hundred and one fifty. He has an impressive overall record in T20s, with five hundreds and 24 fifties.

Gaikwad is unlikely to pip him for the opening spot when it comes to the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US. However, he has done more than enough to be considered for the role of backup opener for the upcoming ICC event.

#2 His excellent form will be difficult to ignore

The CSK skipper hit a fine ton against LSG. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

While the selectors might find it tough to include Gaikwad in the 15-member squad that will be named for the T20 World Cup, it is equally true that they will find it difficult to ignore his wonderful form with the willow.

The 27-year-old is already among the leading run-getters in this year's IPL. However, he has done very well in the T20 league for a few seasons now. Gaikwad was outstanding in 2021 when he hammered 635 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.35 and a strike rate of 136.26.

Last season, when Chennai Super Kings won their record-equalling fifth IPL title, the opener again played a pivotal role. He contributed 590 runs in 16 matches at an average of 42.14 and a strike rate of 147.50.

Overall, he has the experience of 130 T20s in which he has 4,384 runs at an average of 39.49 and a strike rate of 139.17, with six tons and 29 fifties.

#3 Consistency gives him an edge over Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his ton against Mumbai Indians. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Apart from Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal is also in the race for one of the opener's slots for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Many pundits and fans reckon that the latter is a better choice in the squad because of his flamboyance and also the fact that he is a left-hander.

On his day, Jaiswal can be the most destructive batter in the game as was evident during his knock of 104* off 60 balls in the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match in Jaipur.

There are, however, some question marks about Jaiswal's consistency. In the ongoing IPL itself he has been dismissed playing some rather poor strokes. Experience and maturity might just give an edge to Gaikwad over Jaiswal when it comes to picking one of the two for the T20 World Cup.

