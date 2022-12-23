3 reasons why Sam Curran is a great buy for PBKS

English all-rounder Sam Curran broke the all-time IPL record for the most expensive player in the IPL auction. He was signed by the Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crores, overtaking the previous record set by the Rajasthan Royals for Chris Morris (₹16.25 crores) in the 2021 edition.

Sam Curran will reunite will the Punjab franchise, having played for them in 2019. The youngster has also represented the Chennai Super Kings and was part of their winning squad in 2021.

He has an impressive record in the tournament - 337 runs at a strike rate of 150 and 32 wickets at a bowling average of 31 in 24 matches.

We take a look at the three reasons why the Punjab Kings did well to sign Sam Curran.

#1 In-form player

T20 cricket is a game of momentum. It is better to take a punt on a relatively inexperienced in-form player instead of an experienced player who is out of form. Sam Curran made a comeback this year after nursing a back injury for more than a year.

He was adjudged the Player of the tournament in this year's edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He picked up 13 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.53 per over and a bowling average of 11.38.

Overall, in 2022, he has scored 495 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 134 this year in T20s.

The southpaw has also improved his batting against spin. In the last three years, he has scored 379 runs at an average of 27.07 and a strike rate of 154.69. Hence, he can also be used as a floater in the batting order according to appropriate matchups.

#2 Perfect fit in the playing XI

Sam Curran is expected to be the fourth overseas player in the playing 11 after Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, and Liam Livingstone - forming an extremely solid overseas core. This covers some major bases required in a T20 setup.

Curran is most likely to slot in the lower-middle order for the Punjab-based franchise. He is expected to perform the role of a finisher for the team. His death bowling has improved significantly as he was able to nail yorkers on a consistent basis in the T20 World Cup.

#3 Long-term investment

Punjab Kings have historically not been a team who plans too well for the future. However, signing Sam Curran might just change that trend. He is just 24 years old and has already been mighty impressive across all formats of the game.

He seems to have the tools required to become a T20 superstar in the future. He can open the bowling and close out at the death. He also possesses a brilliant power-hitting game and can also drop anchor as per the demands of the game situation.

Curran can also prove to be a captaincy option in the future. He has already played under Trevor Bayliss (the new PBKS coach) for England, therefore he shares a good rapport with him.

