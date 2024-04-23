3 reasons why Sanju Samson has been the best captain in IPL 2024 so far

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) are atop the IPL 2024 points table. They have won seven of their eight matches, losing only one.

RR began their IPL 2024 campaign with four successive wins. They beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs, Delhi Capitals by 12 runs, and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Their lone loss came against Gujarat Titans, when they went down by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Since the defeat, Rajasthan Royals have won three straight matches. They beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in Mullanpur and Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at the Eden Gardens.

On Monday, April 22, they thumped Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Jaipur to continue their amazing run in the tournament. As captain of the ship, Samson has won a lot of plaudits for his leadership. On that note, we analyze three reasons why Samson has been the best captain in IPL 2024 so far.

#1 The team has backed Sanju Samson to the hilt

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate a wicket. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

It's often said that a captain is only as good as his team, nd this holds true in the case of Samson as well.

It's difficult to pinpoint any particular reasons for Rajasthan Royals' amazing success under the Kerala cricketer in IPL 2024. With all due credit to Samson, the franchise has performed brilliantly so far because a number of players have come up with exceptional performances.

Expand Tweet

If we look at the stats for IPL 2024, Riyan Parag is the third-leading run-getter, with 318 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 161.42.

The opening duo of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal has not been consistent, but both have struck hundreds recently. Shimron Hetmyer has played some brilliant cameos. Rovman Powell too has made an impact in the few deliveries he has faced in the tournament.

If we look at Rajasthan Royals' bowling department, Sandeep Sharma returned from injury and claimed a five-wicket haul against Mumbai. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal have done what was expected of them. While Chahal has 13 scalps from eight matches, Boult has struck key blows at the start.

Of course, Samson deserves a lot of credit for the way he has managed the team. But it's equally true that he has been aided to a massive extent by the consistent performance of his key players.

#2 Samson has not looked to exert himself as leader

The RR skipper celebrates Yuzvendra Chahal’s 200th IPL scalp. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

The RR keeper-batter deserves a lot of kudos for his calm and assured leadership style, which has gone unnoticed because the franchise has performed so well. This admirable quality of the 29-year-old has been evident in previous seasons too, even when Rajasthan Royals have not performed as well.

Unlike some of the other captains, who seem to be making a conscious effort to prove that they are calling the shots, Samson has underplayed his part as a leader brilliantly.

He has never looked like someone who wants to exert himself as a captain. He has been content to go with the flow and has allowed the players the freedom to go all out and express themselves.

Of course, it has helped that Samson is playing with a bunch of players who have been with the franchise for a few seasons now. These players, some of whom are big names in international cricket, have looked very comfortable under his leadership. That's again a credit to the way the skipper has managed the side.

#3 He has led from the front with the bat

The RR skipper has played some impressive knocks in IPL 2024. (Pic: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Captaining a side becomes much easier when a leader himself is performing at an individual level.

There's no doubt that Samson is leading one of the strongest sides in the competition. At the same time, he has ensured that his performances with the bat and behind the stumps have not dropped, something he has been guilty of in the past.

Expand Tweet

This season, the right-handed batter has been highly consistent with the willow, scoring 314 runs in eight innings at an average of 62.80 and a strike rate of 152.43. He began IPL 2024 in typical fashion, hammering 82* off 52 against LSG in Jaipur.

After a couple of low scores, Samson rediscovered his touch with consecutive half-centuries against RCB and GT. In the nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, he chipped in with 38*.

What has been commendable about Samson's batting has been the fact that he has been content playing second fiddle whenever the team needs have demanded so, hallmarks of a true leader.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback